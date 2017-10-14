Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings

The Brattleboro Traffic Safety Committee will meet on Thursday, October 19, 2017, at 8:00am in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.
TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2017 – 8:00AM
SELECTBOARD MEETING ROOM, MUNICIPAL CENTER
AGENDA
1. Minutes – September 21
2. Public Participation
3. Monthly Report on Pedestrian and Bicycle Incidents
4. Monthly Report on Traffic Data Collection
5. Central Fire Station Parking & Improvements (a) Parking Change on Elliot and Church Streets (b) Proposal to Reconfigure Elliot Street and Church Street Intersection (c) Add Crosswalk Across Elliot Street at Church Street Intersection?
6. Sidewalks (a) Sidewalk Condition Inventory (b) Capital Planning for Sidewalk Improvements (c) Sidewalk Shoveling Ordinance Discussion
7. Street and Sidewalk Safety Policy Safety Action Requests - None
8. Other Business
9. Adjournment