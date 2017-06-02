Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings

By Not Signed In | Fri, June 02 2017

The Brattleboro Energy Committee will meet on Monday, June 5, 2017 at 5:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro Arts Committee will meet on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 4:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro ADA Advisory Committee will meet on Friday, June 9, 2017 at 10:00am in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

Jan Anderson

Executive Secretary

Brattleboro Town Manager's Office

230 Main Street, Suite 208

Brattleboro, VT 05301

(802) 251-8100

...

Brattleboro Energy Committee

Monday, June 5th, 2017

5:00 - 6:30 pm

Hanna Cosman Room, Brattleboro Municipal Center

Agenda

A. Agenda review

B. Approval of May 1st minutes (5 min.)

C. Check-In/Introductions/Announcements (10 min.)

D. Looking ahead to July and beyond: (5 min.)

- meeting schedule

- committee members whose terms are expiring

E. Future work with Peter Elwell (10 min.)

- helping investigate Sustainability Officer possibilities

- reviewing and advising on capital improvement projects

- inviting him to one of our meetings

F. Tad's Downtown Brattleboro Building Energy Program (15 min.)

G. Development of a draft FY 2018 Work Plan (30 min.)

H. Project/subcommittee reports (10 min.)

1. Energy efficiency, renewable energy and Zero Energy Now

2. Transportation

3. Integrated Energy Systems

4. Energy Data

I. Feedback and next meeting date/topic/speaker (5 min)

...

Brattleboro Town Arts Committee

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 – 4:00PM

Hanna Cosman Meeting Room, Municipal Center

Agenda

1, Convene meeting with quorum check

2, Approval of Minutes, 5-9-17

3, Public Participation

4, Bus Shelters: Patrick Kitzmiller, Austin Design inc.

5, Transportation Center Mural

Committee Report

6, Up-date Compendium & Venue Guide?

7, Public Art, other opportunities

8, Planning for TAC Organizational Meeting, July 11

9, Other Business

10, Adjourn

...

Brattleboro Town ADA Committee

Agenda for June 9, 2017

10:00am

Hanna Cosman Meeting Room

Municipal Center, 230 Main Street

Vote on approval of Minutes from May 5th meeting.

Old Business:

Survey

Committee terms

Purpose of the ADA committee

Report on town forum on safe streets

New Business

Close