"It's easy to mingle when one is bilingual." - Grotke's French Club T-Shirt

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Home » News & Information » Town News

Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings


By Not Signed In | Fri, June 02 2017

The Brattleboro Energy Committee will meet on Monday, June 5, 2017 at 5:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro Arts Committee will meet on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 4:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro ADA Advisory Committee will meet on Friday, June 9, 2017 at 10:00am in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100

...

Brattleboro Energy Committee
Monday, June 5th, 2017
5:00 - 6:30 pm
Hanna Cosman Room, Brattleboro Municipal Center
Agenda

A. Agenda review
B. Approval of May 1st minutes (5 min.)
C. Check-In/Introductions/Announcements (10 min.)
D. Looking ahead to July and beyond: (5 min.)
- meeting schedule
- committee members whose terms are expiring
E. Future work with Peter Elwell (10 min.)
- helping investigate Sustainability Officer possibilities
- reviewing and advising on capital improvement projects
- inviting him to one of our meetings
F. Tad's Downtown Brattleboro Building Energy Program (15 min.)
G. Development of a draft FY 2018 Work Plan (30 min.)
H. Project/subcommittee reports (10 min.)
1. Energy efficiency, renewable energy and Zero Energy Now
2. Transportation
3. Integrated Energy Systems
4. Energy Data
I. Feedback and next meeting date/topic/speaker (5 min)

...

Brattleboro Town Arts Committee
Tuesday, June 6, 2017 – 4:00PM
Hanna Cosman Meeting Room, Municipal Center
Agenda

1, Convene meeting with quorum check
2, Approval of Minutes, 5-9-17
3, Public Participation
4, Bus Shelters: Patrick Kitzmiller, Austin Design inc.
5, Transportation Center Mural
Committee Report
6, Up-date Compendium & Venue Guide?
7, Public Art, other opportunities
8, Planning for TAC Organizational Meeting, July 11
9, Other Business
10, Adjourn

...

Brattleboro Town ADA Committee
Agenda for June 9, 2017
10:00am
Hanna Cosman Meeting Room
Municipal Center, 230 Main Street

Vote on approval of Minutes from May 5th meeting.
Old Business:
Survey
Committee terms
Purpose of the ADA committee
Report on town forum on safe streets
New Business
Close

