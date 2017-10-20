Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings

By Not Signed In | Fri, October 20 2017

The Brattleboro Citizens Police Communications Committee (CPCC) will meet on Monday, October 23, 2017, at 5:30pm in the Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room.

The Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee will meet on Thursday, October 26, 2017, at 5:30pm in the Tyler Conference Room at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.

Jan Anderson

Executive Secretary

Brattleboro Town Manager's Office

230 Main Street, Suite 208

Brattleboro, VT 05301

(802) 251-8100

Citizens Police Communications Committee

Agenda for Regular Meeting, October 23, 2017, 5:30 PM

Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room



1. Call to Order and Quorum Check

2. Review of Agenda

3. Reading and Approval of minutes of August 28.

4. Review of Compliments and Complaints received from BPD

a. Compliments and Complaints received since last meeting

b. Follow-up on open complaints previously discussed (Ben)

5. Committee outreach letter to media (Ken)

6. Unfinished Business

7. Discussion of protocol, outreach, new directions for CPCC

8. New business

9. Public Participation

10. Adjourn

Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee

Thursday, October 26, 2017

5:30 p.m.

Tyler Conference Room, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital

Agenda

1. Call to order/Review agenda.

2. Minutes of September 21, 2017 meeting.

3. Discussion of Act 46 and potential release of a statement on its likely financial effects.

4. Selectboard meeting of 10/17/17, including

a. release of the Long Term Financial Plan update,

b. developing plans for the Municipal Center,

c. purchase of a ladder truck, and

d. unassigned fund balance.

5. Work plan, timelines, and meeting dates.

6. Other business

7. Adjournment.