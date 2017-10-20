"Legend: A lie that has attained the dignity of age." - H.L. Mencken

User login

Who's online

There are currently 3 users and 28 guests online.

Online users

  • cgrotke
  • MartinLangeveld
  • Vidda

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » News & Information » Town News

Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings


By Not Signed In | Fri, October 20 2017

The Brattleboro Citizens Police Communications Committee (CPCC) will meet on Monday, October 23, 2017, at 5:30pm in the Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room.

The Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee will meet on Thursday, October 26, 2017, at 5:30pm in the Tyler Conference Room at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100

....

Citizens Police Communications Committee
Agenda for Regular Meeting, October 23, 2017, 5:30 PM
Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room

1. Call to Order and Quorum Check
2. Review of Agenda
3. Reading and Approval of minutes of August 28.
4. Review of Compliments and Complaints received from BPD
a. Compliments and Complaints received since last meeting
b. Follow-up on open complaints previously discussed (Ben)
5. Committee outreach letter to media (Ken)
6. Unfinished Business
7. Discussion of protocol, outreach, new directions for CPCC
8. New business
9. Public Participation
10. Adjourn

...

Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee
Thursday, October 26, 2017
5:30 p.m.
Tyler Conference Room, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
Agenda

1. Call to order/Review agenda.
2. Minutes of September 21, 2017 meeting.
3. Discussion of Act 46 and potential release of a statement on its likely financial effects.
4. Selectboard meeting of 10/17/17, including
a. release of the Long Term Financial Plan update,
b. developing plans for the Municipal Center,
c. purchase of a ladder truck, and
d. unassigned fund balance.
5. Work plan, timelines, and meeting dates.
6. Other business
7. Adjournment.

»

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

Kate O'Connor, Chair

Brandie Starr, Vice Chair

Tim Wessel, Clerk

David Schoales

John Allen

Upcoming Events

Fri, Oct 20

Sat, Oct 21

Sun, Oct 22

Mon, Oct 23

Tue, Oct 24

Wed, Oct 25

Thu, Oct 26

more

iBrattleboro Poll

If a big wildfire was coming toward Brattleboro, I would most likely

Choices