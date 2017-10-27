Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings

By Not Signed In | Fri, October 27 2017

The Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee will meet on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 5:30pm at the Academy School in West Brattleboro.

The Brattleboro ADA Advisory Committee will meet on Friday, November 3, 2017 at 10:00am in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center. NOTE: This meeting replaces the meeting that would normally have been held on the 2nd Friday of the month (which is a holiday).

Jan Anderson

Executive Secretary

Brattleboro Town Manager's Office

230 Main Street, Suite 208

Brattleboro, VT 05301

(802) 251-8100

....

Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee

Wednesday, November 1, 2017

5:30 p.m.

Academy School, West Brattleboro

Agenda

1. Call to order/Review agenda.

2. Final statement on Act 46 proposal for public release.

3. Selectboard meeting of 10/17/17, including

a. Long Term Financial Plan update,

b. Developing plans for the Municipal Center,

c. Purchase of a ladder truck

d. Unassigned fund balance.

4. Work plan, timelines, and meeting dates.

5. Adjournment.

...

Brattleboro Town ADA Committee

Agenda

November 3, 2017, 10:00am

Hanna Cosman Meeting Room

Municipal Center, 230 Main Street

Vote on Approval of September's Minutes

Old Business:

1. Survey update: Nina, Dylan & John

2. Attendance issues: Julie

3. ADA compliance and Disability Friendly Outline: Julie

4. List of resources for people with disabilities in our community: All

5. What is our work, are we more re-active (as when an individual needs assistance) or pro-active: All

6. Public Forum: All

7. Wording for 'blurb' on ADA committee, short bios: All

New Business:

1. Keeping sidewalks clear in winter