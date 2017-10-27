"The joy of music should never be interrupted by a commercial." - Leonard Bernstein

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Home » News & Information » Town News

Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings


By Not Signed In | Fri, October 27 2017

The Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee will meet on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 5:30pm at the Academy School in West Brattleboro.

The Brattleboro ADA Advisory Committee will meet on Friday, November 3, 2017 at 10:00am in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center. NOTE: This meeting replaces the meeting that would normally have been held on the 2nd Friday of the month (which is a holiday).

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100
....

Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee
Wednesday, November 1, 2017
5:30 p.m.
Academy School, West Brattleboro
Agenda

1. Call to order/Review agenda.
2. Final statement on Act 46 proposal for public release.
3. Selectboard meeting of 10/17/17, including
a. Long Term Financial Plan update,
b. Developing plans for the Municipal Center,
c. Purchase of a ladder truck
d. Unassigned fund balance.
4. Work plan, timelines, and meeting dates.
5. Adjournment.

...

Brattleboro Town ADA Committee
Agenda
November 3, 2017, 10:00am
Hanna Cosman Meeting Room
Municipal Center, 230 Main Street

Vote on Approval of September's Minutes
Old Business:
1. Survey update: Nina, Dylan & John
2. Attendance issues: Julie
3. ADA compliance and Disability Friendly Outline: Julie
4. List of resources for people with disabilities in our community: All
5. What is our work, are we more re-active (as when an individual needs assistance) or pro-active: All
6. Public Forum: All
7. Wording for 'blurb' on ADA committee, short bios: All

New Business:
1. Keeping sidewalks clear in winter

