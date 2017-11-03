Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings

I'm in favor of schools merging into a unified union school district.

I'm against schools merging into a unified union school district.

I don't care one way or another about schools merging.

I don't know enough about the issue to have an informed opinion.

What's on TV tonight? (write-in)

Just F Y I, Act 46 has nothing to do with students or education. It's all about the State's bid for more control over our lives. (write-in)