Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings

The Brattleboro Energy Committee will meet on Monday, November 6, 2017 at 5:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.
Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100
....
Brattleboro Energy Committee
Monday, November 6, 2017
5:00 – 6:30 pm
Hanna Cosman Room, Brattleboro Municipal Center
Agenda
A. Agenda review
B. Approval of October 2 minutes (10 min.)
C. Check-In/Introductions/Announcements (10 min.)
-Phoebe out of the country December 12-January 9
D. DBBEP update/discussion (10 min.)
E. Work Plan revision (55 min.)
-Partner activity
H. Feedback and next meeting date/topic/speaker (5 min.)