"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

User login

Who's online

There are currently 1 user and 33 guests online.

Online users

  • darqmatr

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » News & Information » Town News

Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings


By Not Signed In | Fri, November 17 2017

The Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Human Services Review Committee will meet on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 5:00pm at the Brooks Memorial Library in the Mezzanine Meeting Room. It is anticipated that the committee will enter into executive session at 5:05pm to discuss agencies’ financial records exempt from the access to public records.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100

...

Human Services Review Committee
November 21, 2017
Regular Meeting – 5:00pm
Executive Session – 5:05pm
Brooks Memorial Library Mezzanine Meeting Room
224 Main Street, Brattleboro
Agenda

(1) Convene meeting
(2) Review and approve minutes – November 14, 2017
(3) Public Participation
(4) Enter Executive Session - discuss agencies’ financial records exempt from the access to public records
(5) Reconvene
(6) Adjourn

»

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

Kate O'Connor, Chair

Brandie Starr, Vice Chair

Tim Wessel, Clerk

David Schoales

John Allen

iBrattleboro Poll

My favorite local radio station is

Choices