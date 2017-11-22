"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

Home » News & Information » Town News

Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings


By Not Signed In | Wed, November 22 2017

The Brattleboro Citizen Police Communications Committee (CPCC) will meet on Monday, November 27, 2017 at 5:30pm in the Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room.

The Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Human Services Review Committee will meet on Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 5:00pm in the Brooks Memorial Library Mezzanine Meeting Room. It is anticipated that the committee will enter into executive session at 5:05pm to discuss agencies’ financial records exempt from the access to public records.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100
...

Citizens Police Communications Committee
Agenda for Regular Meeting, November 27, 2017, 5:30 PM
Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room

1. Call to Order and Quorum Check
2. Review of Agenda
3. Reading and Approval of minutes of October 23.
4. Review of Compliments and Complaints received from BPD
a. Compliments and Complaints received since last meeting
b. Follow-up on open complaints previously discussed (Ben)
5. Unfinished Business
6. Discussion of protocol, outreach, new directions for CPCC
7. New business a. Change of date for December meeting.
8. Public Participation
9. Adjourn
...

Human Services Review Committee
November 30, 2017
Regular Meeting – 5:00pm
Executive Session – 5:05pm
Brooks Memorial Library Mezzanine Meeting Room
224 Main Street, Brattleboro
Agenda

(1) Convene meeting
(2) Review and approve minutes – November 21, 2017
(3) Public Participation
(4) Enter Executive Session - discuss agencies’ financial records exempt from the access to public records
(5) Reconvene
(6) Adjourn

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

Kate O'Connor, Chair

Brandie Starr, Vice Chair

Tim Wessel, Clerk

David Schoales

John Allen

