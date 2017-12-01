Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings

By Not Signed In | Fri, December 01 2017

The Brattleboro Energy Committee will meet on Monday, December 4, 2017 at 5:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro ADA Advisory Committee will meet on Friday, December 8, 2017 at 10:00am in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

Brattleboro Energy Committee

Monday December 4, 2017

5:00 – 6:30 pm

Hanna Cosman Room, Brattleboro Municipal Center

Agenda

A. Agenda review

B. Approval of November 6 minutes (5 min.)

C. Check-In/Introductions/Announcements (10 min.)

D. Vote for Vice Chair (5 min.)

E. Vermont Climate Pledge Coalition (20 min.)

Guest Speaker- Peter Elwell

F. Work Plan Revision (45 min.)

G. Feedback and next meeting date/topic/speaker (5 min.)

January meeting date?

Brattleboro Town ADA Committee

Agenda

December 8, 2017, 10:00am

Hanna Cosman Meeting Room

Municipal Center, 230 Main Street

1. Approval of November’s minutes

2. Introduction of the work of the ADA committee

3.Very brief updates:

Survey

Resource list

New materials on website (disability friendly spaces, ADA information)

4. Community members will give us input on what issues they would like the committee to work on