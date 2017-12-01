Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings

The Brattleboro Energy Committee will meet on Monday, December 4, 2017 at 5:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.
The Brattleboro ADA Advisory Committee will meet on Friday, December 8, 2017 at 10:00am in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.
Brattleboro Energy Committee
Monday December 4, 2017
5:00 – 6:30 pm
Hanna Cosman Room, Brattleboro Municipal Center
Agenda
A. Agenda review
B. Approval of November 6 minutes (5 min.)
C. Check-In/Introductions/Announcements (10 min.)
D. Vote for Vice Chair (5 min.)
E. Vermont Climate Pledge Coalition (20 min.)
Guest Speaker- Peter Elwell
F. Work Plan Revision (45 min.)
G. Feedback and next meeting date/topic/speaker (5 min.)
January meeting date?
Brattleboro Town ADA Committee
Agenda
December 8, 2017, 10:00am
Hanna Cosman Meeting Room
Municipal Center, 230 Main Street
1. Approval of November’s minutes
2. Introduction of the work of the ADA committee
3.Very brief updates:
Survey
Resource list
New materials on website (disability friendly spaces, ADA information)
4. Community members will give us input on what issues they would like the committee to work on