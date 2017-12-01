"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 34 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » News & Information » Town News

Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings


By Not Signed In | Fri, December 01 2017

The Brattleboro Energy Committee will meet on Monday, December 4, 2017 at 5:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro ADA Advisory Committee will meet on Friday, December 8, 2017 at 10:00am in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100

...

Brattleboro Energy Committee
Monday December 4, 2017
5:00 – 6:30 pm
Hanna Cosman Room, Brattleboro Municipal Center
Agenda

A. Agenda review
B. Approval of November 6 minutes (5 min.)
C. Check-In/Introductions/Announcements (10 min.)
D. Vote for Vice Chair (5 min.)
E. Vermont Climate Pledge Coalition (20 min.)
Guest Speaker- Peter Elwell
F. Work Plan Revision (45 min.)
G. Feedback and next meeting date/topic/speaker (5 min.)
January meeting date?

...

Brattleboro Town ADA Committee
Agenda
December 8, 2017, 10:00am
Hanna Cosman Meeting Room
Municipal Center, 230 Main Street

1. Approval of November’s minutes
2. Introduction of the work of the ADA committee
3.Very brief updates:
Survey
Resource list
New materials on website (disability friendly spaces, ADA information)
4. Community members will give us input on what issues they would like the committee to work on

»

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

Kate O'Connor, Chair

Brandie Starr, Vice Chair

Tim Wessel, Clerk

David Schoales

John Allen

iBrattleboro Poll

My most trusted search engine is

Choices