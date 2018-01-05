"I soon found out you can't change the world.  The best you can do is to learn to live with it." - Henry Miller

Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings


By Not Signed In | Fri, January 05 2018

The Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee will meet on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at 6:30pm in the conference room at the Gibson Aiken Center.

The Brattleboro ADA Advisory Committee will meet on Friday, January 12, 2018 at 10:00am in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100

...

Tree Advisory Committee
Tuesday, January 9, 2018 – 6:30pm
Gibson Aiken Center Conference Room
207 Main Street, Brattleboro
Agenda

Agenda items include:
Approve minutes
Consultation with Mark Duntemann
Public participation
Committee reports
Future projects
Tree Warden's report

...

AGENDA
ADA Committee Meeting
January 12, 2018, 10:00am
Hannah Cosman Meeting Room
Municipal Center

Review minutes
Approval of minutes
1. Survey update (nina)
2. Data base:
Formatting for database, (john J and Dylan)
any new information posted on this page
3. Transportation issues for people with disabilities. Update on The Current, Adventure Taxi (Julie, Elizabeth)
4. Sentence for town website welcoming people to give input (joel)
5. Press release for brown bag lunch January 25
6. New business

