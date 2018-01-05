Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings

The Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee will meet on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at 6:30pm in the conference room at the Gibson Aiken Center.
The Brattleboro ADA Advisory Committee will meet on Friday, January 12, 2018 at 10:00am in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.
Tree Advisory Committee
Tuesday, January 9, 2018 – 6:30pm
Gibson Aiken Center Conference Room
207 Main Street, Brattleboro
Agenda
Agenda items include:
Approve minutes
Consultation with Mark Duntemann
Public participation
Committee reports
Future projects
Tree Warden's report
AGENDA
ADA Committee Meeting
January 12, 2018, 10:00am
Hannah Cosman Meeting Room
Municipal Center
Review minutes
Approval of minutes
1. Survey update (nina)
2. Data base:
Formatting for database, (john J and Dylan)
any new information posted on this page
3. Transportation issues for people with disabilities. Update on The Current, Adventure Taxi (Julie, Elizabeth)
4. Sentence for town website welcoming people to give input (joel)
5. Press release for brown bag lunch January 25
6. New business