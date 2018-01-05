Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings

By Not Signed In | Fri, January 05 2018

The Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee will meet on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at 6:30pm in the conference room at the Gibson Aiken Center.

The Brattleboro ADA Advisory Committee will meet on Friday, January 12, 2018 at 10:00am in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

Agenda

Agenda items include:

Approve minutes

Consultation with Mark Duntemann

Public participation

Committee reports

Future projects

Tree Warden's report

ADA Committee Meeting

January 12, 2018, 10:00am

Hannah Cosman Meeting Room

Municipal Center

Review minutes

Approval of minutes

1. Survey update (nina)

2. Data base:

Formatting for database, (john J and Dylan)

any new information posted on this page

3. Transportation issues for people with disabilities. Update on The Current, Adventure Taxi (Julie, Elizabeth)

4. Sentence for town website welcoming people to give input (joel)

5. Press release for brown bag lunch January 25

6. New business