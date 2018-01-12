"Dare to be naive." - Buckminster Fuller

Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings


By Not Signed In | Fri, January 12 2018

The Brattleboro Traffic Safety Committee will meet on Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 8:00am in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee will meet on Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 5:30pm in the Tyler Conference Room at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.

The Brattleboro Energy Committee will meet on Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 5:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100

...

TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE
THURSDAY, JANUARY 18, 2018 – 8:00AM
SELECTBOARD MEETING ROOM, MUNICIPAL CENTER
AGENDA
1. Minutes – December 21, 2017
2. Public Participation
3. Monthly Report on Pedestrian and Bicycle Incidents
4. Monthly Report on Traffic Data Collection
5. Street and Sidewalk Safety Policy Safety Action Requests (a) School Bus Stop Relocations – Captain Carignan
6. VTrans Response to Requested Safety Improvements on Putney Road – Town Manager Elwell
7. Review of Winter Bike-Ped-Car Safety Video
8. Other Business
9. Adjournment

...

Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee
Meeting Announcement and Agenda
Tyler Conference Room, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
Thursday, January 18, 2018
5:30 p.m.
Agenda
Call to order/Review agenda.
Minutes of January 4 meeting.
Budget process reviews
Municipal budget - update
Brattleboro Town School District budget - draft report
BUHS budget - draft report
Human Services Review Committee
Review work flow and meeting dates.
Other business.
Adjournment.

...

Brattleboro Energy Committee
Thursday January 18, 2018
5:00 – 6:30 pm
Hanna Cosman Room, Brattleboro Municipal Center
Agenda
A. Agenda review
B. Approval of December 4 minutes (5 min.)
C. Check-In/Introductions/Announcements (10 min.)
D. Climate Pledge Coalition discussion (15 min.)
E. Work Plan Revision (55 min)
G. Feedback and next meeting date/topic/speaker (5 min.)
Ralph Meima?

