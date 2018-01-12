Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings

By Not Signed In | Fri, January 12 2018

The Brattleboro Traffic Safety Committee will meet on Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 8:00am in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee will meet on Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 5:30pm in the Tyler Conference Room at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.

The Brattleboro Energy Committee will meet on Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 5:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

Jan Anderson

Executive Secretary

Brattleboro Town Manager's Office

230 Main Street, Suite 208

Brattleboro, VT 05301

(802) 251-8100

...

TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE

THURSDAY, JANUARY 18, 2018 – 8:00AM

SELECTBOARD MEETING ROOM, MUNICIPAL CENTER

AGENDA

1. Minutes – December 21, 2017

2. Public Participation

3. Monthly Report on Pedestrian and Bicycle Incidents

4. Monthly Report on Traffic Data Collection

5. Street and Sidewalk Safety Policy Safety Action Requests (a) School Bus Stop Relocations – Captain Carignan

6. VTrans Response to Requested Safety Improvements on Putney Road – Town Manager Elwell

7. Review of Winter Bike-Ped-Car Safety Video

8. Other Business

9. Adjournment

...

Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee

Meeting Announcement and Agenda

Tyler Conference Room, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital

Thursday, January 18, 2018

5:30 p.m.

Agenda

Call to order/Review agenda.

Minutes of January 4 meeting.

Budget process reviews

Municipal budget - update

Brattleboro Town School District budget - draft report

BUHS budget - draft report

Human Services Review Committee

Review work flow and meeting dates.

Other business.

Adjournment.

...

Brattleboro Energy Committee

Thursday January 18, 2018

5:00 – 6:30 pm

Hanna Cosman Room, Brattleboro Municipal Center

Agenda

A. Agenda review

B. Approval of December 4 minutes (5 min.)

C. Check-In/Introductions/Announcements (10 min.)

D. Climate Pledge Coalition discussion (15 min.)

E. Work Plan Revision (55 min)

G. Feedback and next meeting date/topic/speaker (5 min.)

Ralph Meima?