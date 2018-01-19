Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings

By Not Signed In | Fri, January 19 2018

The Brattleboro Citizen Police Communications Committee will meet on Monday, January 22, 2018 at 5:30pm in the Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room.

The Brattleboro ADA Committee will hold a special meeting Brown Bag Lunch on Thursday, January 25, 2018 at 12:00pm at the Robert H. Gibson River Garden located at 157 Main Street.

Citizens Police Communications Committee

Agenda for Regular Meeting, January 22, 2018, 5:30 PM

Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room

1. Call to Order and Quorum Check

2. Welcome New Committee Member, Liliana Vandertuin, and Review Open Meeting Law

3. Review of Agenda

4. Reading and Approval of minutes of November 27, 2017 meeting.

5. Review of Compliments and Complaints received from BPD

a. Compliments and Complaints received since last meeting

b. Follow-up on open complaints previously discussed

6. Unfinished Business

7. Discussion of protocol, outreach, new directions for CPCC

8. New business

9. Public Participation

10. Adjourn

...

Brattleboro ADA Committee Special Meeting

January 25, 2018, 12:00pm

Robert H. Gibson River Garden

157 Main Street, Brattleboro

Agenda:

THE A.D.A. AND YOU

BRATTLEBORO, VT – the Town’s ADA Committee seeks your input on all things related to individuals with disabilities here in Brattleboro. The committee is hosting a Brown Bag Lunch informational discussion in hopes to provide community members an opportunity to share ideas, suggestions, and concerns. The lunch is scheduled for Thursday, January 25th, from noon to 1 pm, at the Robert H. Gibson River Garden, 157 Main Street. Discussion will be led by Julie Tamler, Chair of the Brattleboro ADA Advisory Committee.

“Public attendance is more than encouraged,” explained Ms. Tamler, “Community inclusiveness is vital in shaping the ADA Committee’s goals and agenda for 2018 and beyond."

The Brattleboro ADA Advisory Committee is dedicated to creating awareness of barriers for the disabled in our community while also providing advocacy for, and solutions to the Town's ADA-related needs.

If you are interested in learning more about the efforts of the ADA Advisory Committee you are encouraged to visit the Town of Brattleboro website, email the committee at townmanager@brattleboro.org, or attend a committee meeting held at 10:00am the second Friday each month in the Hannah Cosman meeting room, second floor of the municipal center.

The River Garden is located at the crossroads of High and Main Streets in downtown Brattleboro and is fully handicapped accessible.

******