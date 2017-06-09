Life is my college. May I graduate well, and earn some honors! - Louisa May Alcott

Home » News & Information » Town News

Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings


By Not Signed In | Fri, June 09 2017

The Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee will meet on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 7:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro Traffic Safety Committee will meet on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 8:00am in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100

....

Tree Advisory Committee
Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 7:00pm
Hanna Cosman Meeting Room, Municipal Center
Agenda

Agenda items include:
Approve May minutes
Tree Management
Ryan O'Donnell from the SE VT Watershed Alliance
Elliott St trees
Tree Wardens report
New Tree Board candidates
Additions

...

TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE
THURSDAY, JUNE 15, 2017 – 8:00AM
SELECTBOARD MEETING ROOM, MUNICIPAL CENTER
AGENDA

1. Minutes – April 20
2. Public Participation
3. Monthly Report on Pedestrian and Bicycle Incidents
4. Monthly Report on Traffic Data Collection
5. Street and Sidewalk Safety Policy Safety Action Requests (a) Upper Dummerston Road Signage (continued)
6. Video on Challenges of Navigating Around Brattleboro in a Wheelchair
7. Consideration of Reverting to a Standard Time for Every Traffic Safety Committee Meeting
8. Other Business
9. Adjournment

