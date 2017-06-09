Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings

By Not Signed In | Fri, June 09 2017

The Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee will meet on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 7:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro Traffic Safety Committee will meet on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 8:00am in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

Jan Anderson

Executive Secretary

Brattleboro Town Manager's Office

230 Main Street, Suite 208

Brattleboro, VT 05301

(802) 251-8100

Tree Advisory Committee

Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 7:00pm

Hanna Cosman Meeting Room, Municipal Center

Agenda

Agenda items include:

Approve May minutes

Tree Management

Ryan O'Donnell from the SE VT Watershed Alliance

Elliott St trees

Tree Wardens report

New Tree Board candidates

Additions

TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE

THURSDAY, JUNE 15, 2017 – 8:00AM

SELECTBOARD MEETING ROOM, MUNICIPAL CENTER

AGENDA

1. Minutes – April 20

2. Public Participation

3. Monthly Report on Pedestrian and Bicycle Incidents

4. Monthly Report on Traffic Data Collection

5. Street and Sidewalk Safety Policy Safety Action Requests (a) Upper Dummerston Road Signage (continued)

6. Video on Challenges of Navigating Around Brattleboro in a Wheelchair

7. Consideration of Reverting to a Standard Time for Every Traffic Safety Committee Meeting

8. Other Business

9. Adjournment