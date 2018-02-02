Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings

By Not Signed In | Fri, February 02 2018

The Brattleboro Energy Committee will meet on Monday, February 5, 2018 at 5:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro ADA Advisory Committee will meet on Friday, February 9, 2018 at 10:00am in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

Jan Anderson

Executive Secretary

Brattleboro Town Manager's Office

230 Main Street, Suite 208

Brattleboro, VT 05301

(802) 251-8100

Brattleboro Energy Committee

Monday February 5, 2018

5:00 – 6:30 pm

Hanna Cosman Room, Brattleboro Municipal Center

Agenda



A. Agenda review

B. Approval of January 18 minutes (5 min.)

C. Check-In/Introductions/Announcements (10 min.)

D. Guest Speaker Ralph Meima (40 min.)

-Solar panels on parking garage

E. Working Groups Action Steps (30 min)

1. Electric Vehicles in Town Fleet

2. Downtown Brattleboro Building Energy Project

3. Micro-grid

G. Feedback and next meeting date/topic/speaker (5 min.)

ADA Committee Meeting Agenda

February 9, 2018, 10:00am

Hannah Cosman Meeting Room

Municipal Center

1. Review minutes

2. Approval of minutes

3. Update on changes to ADA per Jeff Sessions. Possibility of Disability Law Project coming to a meeting, discussing the changes with us, possibly having a brown bag lunch to discuss same.

4. Having Brown Bag lunches quarterly.

5. Moving forward on issues brought up at January’s meeting about people dealing with mental health issues.