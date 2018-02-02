"A man who has never gone to school may steal from a freight car; but if he has a university education, he may steal the whole railroad." - Theodore Roosevelt

Home » News & Information » Town News

Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings


By Not Signed In | Fri, February 02 2018

The Brattleboro Energy Committee will meet on Monday, February 5, 2018 at 5:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro ADA Advisory Committee will meet on Friday, February 9, 2018 at 10:00am in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100

....

Brattleboro Energy Committee
Monday February 5, 2018
5:00 – 6:30 pm
Hanna Cosman Room, Brattleboro Municipal Center
Agenda

A. Agenda review
B. Approval of January 18 minutes (5 min.)
C. Check-In/Introductions/Announcements (10 min.)
D. Guest Speaker Ralph Meima (40 min.)
-Solar panels on parking garage
E. Working Groups Action Steps (30 min)
1. Electric Vehicles in Town Fleet
2. Downtown Brattleboro Building Energy Project
3. Micro-grid
G. Feedback and next meeting date/topic/speaker (5 min.)

...

ADA Committee Meeting Agenda
February 9, 2018, 10:00am
Hannah Cosman Meeting Room
Municipal Center

1. Review minutes
2. Approval of minutes
3. Update on changes to ADA per Jeff Sessions. Possibility of Disability Law Project coming to a meeting, discussing the changes with us, possibly having a brown bag lunch to discuss same.
4. Having Brown Bag lunches quarterly.
5. Moving forward on issues brought up at January’s meeting about people dealing with mental health issues.

