Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings

The Brattleboro Tree Committee will meet on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 6:30pm in the conference room at the Gibson Aiken Center located at 207 Main Street.
The Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee will meet on Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 5:30pm in the Tyler Conference Room at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.
Tree Advisory Committee
Tuesday, February 13, 2018 – 6:30pm
Gibson Aiken Center Conference Room, 207 Main Street
207 Main Street, Brattleboro
Agenda
Agenda items include:
Approve minutes
Mark Duntemann update
Public participation
Committee reports
Future projects
Tree Warden's report
Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee
Meeting Announcement and Agenda
Tyler Conference Room, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
Thursday, February 15, 2018
5:30 p.m.
Agenda
Call to order/Review agenda.
Minutes of February 1 meeting.
Budget process reviews
Municipal budget - draft report
Brattleboro Town School District budget - draft report
Review work flow and meeting dates.
Other business.
Adjournment.