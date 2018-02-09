Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings

By Not Signed In | Fri, February 09 2018

The Brattleboro Tree Committee will meet on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 6:30pm in the conference room at the Gibson Aiken Center located at 207 Main Street.

The Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee will meet on Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 5:30pm in the Tyler Conference Room at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.

Jan Anderson

Executive Secretary

Brattleboro Town Manager's Office

230 Main Street, Suite 208

Brattleboro, VT 05301

(802) 251-8100

...

Tree Advisory Committee

Tuesday, February 13, 2018 – 6:30pm

Gibson Aiken Center Conference Room, 207 Main Street

207 Main Street, Brattleboro

Agenda

Agenda items include:

Approve minutes

Mark Duntemann update

Public participation

Committee reports

Future projects

Tree Warden's report

...

Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee

Meeting Announcement and Agenda

Tyler Conference Room, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital

Thursday, February 15, 2018

5:30 p.m.

Agenda

Call to order/Review agenda.

Minutes of February 1 meeting.

Budget process reviews

Municipal budget - draft report

Brattleboro Town School District budget - draft report

Review work flow and meeting dates.

Other business.

Adjournment.