Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings

The Brattleboro Citizen Police Communications Committee (CPCC) will meet on Monday, February 26, 2018 at 5:30pm in the meeting room at Brooks Memorial Library.
The Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee will meet on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 5:30pm in the Brew Barry Conference Room #2 at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.
Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100
....
Citizens Police Communications Committee
Agenda for Regular Meeting, February 26, 2018, 5:30 PM
Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room
1. Call to Order and Quorum Check
2. Review of Agenda
3. Reading and Approval of minutes of January 22, 2018 meeting.
4. Thank you to Ben Coplan for his service on the CPCC.
Replacement Committee member to receive Compliments and Complaints from Brattleboro Police Department
5. Review of Compliments and Complaints received from BPD
Compliments and Complaints received since last meeting
Follow-up on open complaints previously discussed
6. Unfinished Business
7. Discussion of protocol, outreach, new directions for CPCC
8. New business
9. Public Participation
10. Adjourn
...
Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee
Meeting Announcement and Agenda
Brew Barry Conference Room #2, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
Thursday, March 1, 2018
5:30 p.m.
Agenda
Call to order/Review agenda.
Minutes of February 15 and 21 meetings.
Approval of committee reports
Municipal budget
Brattleboro Town School District budget
Act 46 discussion
Planning for Representative Town Meeting and informational meetings
Other business.
Adjournment.