Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings

The Brattleboro Citizen Police Communications Committee (CPCC) will meet on Monday, February 26, 2018 at 5:30pm in the meeting room at Brooks Memorial Library.

The Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee will meet on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 5:30pm in the Brew Barry Conference Room #2 at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.

Jan Anderson

Executive Secretary

Brattleboro Town Manager's Office

230 Main Street, Suite 208

Brattleboro, VT 05301

(802) 251-8100

Citizens Police Communications Committee

Agenda for Regular Meeting, February 26, 2018, 5:30 PM

Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room

1. Call to Order and Quorum Check

2. Review of Agenda

3. Reading and Approval of minutes of January 22, 2018 meeting.

4. Thank you to Ben Coplan for his service on the CPCC.

Replacement Committee member to receive Compliments and Complaints from Brattleboro Police Department

5. Review of Compliments and Complaints received from BPD

Compliments and Complaints received since last meeting

Follow-up on open complaints previously discussed

6. Unfinished Business

7. Discussion of protocol, outreach, new directions for CPCC

8. New business

9. Public Participation

10. Adjourn

Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee

Meeting Announcement and Agenda

Brew Barry Conference Room #2, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital

Thursday, March 1, 2018

5:30 p.m.

Agenda

Call to order/Review agenda.

Minutes of February 15 and 21 meetings.

Approval of committee reports

Municipal budget

Brattleboro Town School District budget

Act 46 discussion

Planning for Representative Town Meeting and informational meetings

Other business.

Adjournment.