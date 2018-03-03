Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings

By Not Signed In | Fri, March 02 2018

The Brattleboro Energy Committee will meet on Monday, March 5, 2018 at 5:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro ADA Committee will meet on Friday, March 9, 2018 at 10:00am in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

Brattleboro Energy Committee

Monday March 5, 2018

5:00 – 6:30 pm

Hanna Cosman Room, Brattleboro Municipal Center

Agenda

A. Agenda review

B. Approval of January 18 minutes (5 min.)

C. Guest Speaker Steve Barrett (40 min.)

-Waste Water Treatment Plant Audit

D. Check-In/Introductions/Announcements (10 min.)

E. Storage, Microgrids, and GMP (20 min)

-Possibility of battery storage at parking garage

-Jason Cooper battery storage downtown

-Micro-grid in Brattleboro

E. Phoebe resigning as Town Energy Coordinator (10 min.)

-Discussion about timeline and next steps

G. Feedback and next meeting date/topic/speaker (5 min.)

ADA Committee Meeting Agenda

March 9, 2018, 10:00am

Hannah Cosman Meeting Room

Municipal Center

1. Review and vote on minutes.

2. Discuss process of press release with John and Nina

3. Discuss topic and possible options (if any) for dealing with multiple chemical sensitivities.

4. Discuss topic and possible options (if any) for dealing with handicapped parking issues on main street

5. Choose a date, location and time for next brown bag lunch.

6. Transportation update/John

7. Discuss topic and possible options (if any) for dealing with mental health issues per January's community member's input.