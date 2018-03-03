"Who can hope to be safe? Who sufficiently cautious? Guard himself as he may, every moment's an ambush." - Horace

Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings


By Not Signed In | Fri, March 02 2018

The Brattleboro Energy Committee will meet on Monday, March 5, 2018 at 5:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro ADA Committee will meet on Friday, March 9, 2018 at 10:00am in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100

....

Brattleboro Energy Committee
Monday March 5, 2018
5:00 – 6:30 pm
Hanna Cosman Room, Brattleboro Municipal Center
Agenda

A. Agenda review
B. Approval of January 18 minutes (5 min.)

C. Guest Speaker Steve Barrett (40 min.)
-Waste Water Treatment Plant Audit

D. Check-In/Introductions/Announcements (10 min.)

E. Storage, Microgrids, and GMP (20 min)
-Possibility of battery storage at parking garage
-Jason Cooper battery storage downtown
-Micro-grid in Brattleboro

E. Phoebe resigning as Town Energy Coordinator (10 min.)
-Discussion about timeline and next steps

G. Feedback and next meeting date/topic/speaker (5 min.)

....

ADA Committee Meeting Agenda
March 9, 2018, 10:00am
Hannah Cosman Meeting Room
Municipal Center

1. Review and vote on minutes.
2. Discuss process of press release with John and Nina
3. Discuss topic and possible options (if any) for dealing with multiple chemical sensitivities.
4. Discuss topic and possible options (if any) for dealing with handicapped parking issues on main street
5. Choose a date, location and time for next brown bag lunch.
6. Transportation update/John
7. Discuss topic and possible options (if any) for dealing with mental health issues per January's community member's input.

