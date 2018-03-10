Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings

The Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee will meet on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 6:30pm in the conference room at the Gibson Aiken Center (207 Main Street).
The Brattleboro Traffic Safety Committee will meet on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 8:15am in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center. Note the time change (for this meeting only).
Tree Advisory Committee
Tuesday, March 13, 2018 – 6:30pm
Gibson Aiken Center Conference Room, 207 Main Street
207 Main Street, Brattleboro
Agenda
Agenda items include:
Approve minutes
Mark Duntemann update
Public participation
Committee reports
Future projects
Tree Warden's report
TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE
THURSDAY, MARCH 15, 2018 – 8:15AM - NOTE TIME CHANGE
SELECTBOARD MEETING ROOM, MUNICIPAL CENTER
AGENDA
1. Minutes – January 18
2. Public Participation
3. Monthly Report on Pedestrian and Bicycle Incidents
4. Monthly Report on Traffic Data Collection
5. Street and Sidewalk Safety Policy Safety Action Requests (a) Crosswalks at North End of Main Street (b) Sidewalk on High Street
6. Repair/Replace Electronic Speed Sign on Green Street
7. Update on Planned VTrans Safety Improvements on Putney Road
8. Other Business
9. Adjournment