Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings

By Not Signed In | Fri, March 09 2018

The Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee will meet on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 6:30pm in the conference room at the Gibson Aiken Center (207 Main Street).

The Brattleboro Traffic Safety Committee will meet on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 8:15am in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center. Note the time change (for this meeting only).

Jan Anderson

Executive Secretary

Brattleboro Town Manager's Office

230 Main Street, Suite 208

Brattleboro, VT 05301

(802) 251-8100

...

Tree Advisory Committee

Tuesday, March 13, 2018 – 6:30pm

Gibson Aiken Center Conference Room, 207 Main Street

207 Main Street, Brattleboro

Agenda

Agenda items include:

Approve minutes

Mark Duntemann update

Public participation

Committee reports

Future projects

Tree Warden's report

...

TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE

THURSDAY, MARCH 15, 2018 – 8:15AM - NOTE TIME CHANGE

SELECTBOARD MEETING ROOM, MUNICIPAL CENTER

AGENDA

1. Minutes – January 18

2. Public Participation

3. Monthly Report on Pedestrian and Bicycle Incidents

4. Monthly Report on Traffic Data Collection

5. Street and Sidewalk Safety Policy Safety Action Requests (a) Crosswalks at North End of Main Street (b) Sidewalk on High Street

6. Repair/Replace Electronic Speed Sign on Green Street

7. Update on Planned VTrans Safety Improvements on Putney Road

8. Other Business

9. Adjournment