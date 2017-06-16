Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings

The Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee will meet on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at 5:30pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.
Agenda
1. Call to order/Review agenda.
2. Minutes of May 24, 2017 meeting.
3. Act 46 update. (Abbe and Franz)
4. Initial review of 2016 energy audit. (Alex)
5. Review of recent actions by the selectboard.
6. Review of upcoming committee projects and meeting plans.
7. Other business
8. Adjournment.