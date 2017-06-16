Life is my college. May I graduate well, and earn some honors! - Louisa May Alcott

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings


By Not Signed In | Fri, June 16 2017

The Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee will meet on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at 5:30pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100

...

Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee
Wednesday, June 21, 2017 -- 5:30 pm
Hanna Cosman Meeting Room, Municipal Center
Agenda

1. Call to order/Review agenda.
2. Minutes of May 24, 2017 meeting.
3. Act 46 update. (Abbe and Franz)
4. Initial review of 2016 energy audit. (Alex)
5. Review of recent actions by the selectboard.
6. Review of upcoming committee projects and meeting plans.
7. Other business
8. Adjournment.

