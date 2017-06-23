Life is my college. May I graduate well, and earn some honors! - Louisa May Alcott

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Authentically Local

Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings


By Not Signed In | Fri, June 23 2017

The Brattleboro Energy Committee will hold a special meeting on Monday, June 26, 2017 at 5:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro Citizen Police Communications Committee (CPCC) will meet on Monday, June 26, 2i017 at 5:30pm in the Brooks Memorial Hospital Meeting Room.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100

Brattleboro Energy Committee
Monday, June 26th, 2017
5:00 - 6:30 pm
Hanna Cosman Room, Brattleboro Municipal Center
Agenda

A. Agenda review
B. Approval of June 5th minutes (5 min.)
C. Check-In/Introductions/Announcements (10 min.)
D. Guests John Fay, Environmental Analyst for the Dept. of Environmental Conservation, and Bob Spencer, Windham Solid Waste Management District Executive Director. They will talk about energy-related matters at the Windham Solid Waste Management District (50 minutes).
E. Short discussion on advocating that Brattleboro join the U.S. Climate Alliance or a similar organization. (10 min.)
F. Early, skeletal draft of FY 2018 Work Plan (10 min.)
G. Feedback and next meeting date (5 min.)
Citizens Police Communications Committee
Agenda for Regular Meeting June 26, 2017
Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room @5:30PM

1. Call to Order and Quorum Check
2. Adoption of Agenda - Changes - if any
3. Reading and Approval of Minutes of May 22, 2017 Meeting
4. Review of Compliments/Complaints Received by BPD since last meeting
5. Unfinished Business
a. Discussion of protocol, outreach, new directions of CPCC
6. New Business
7. Public Participation
8. Adjourn

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

Kate O'Connor, Chair

Brandie Starr, Vice Chair

Tim Wessel, Clerk

David Schoales

John Allen

