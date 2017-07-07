Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings

By Not Signed In | Fri, July 07 2017

The Brattleboro Energy Committee will meet on Monday, July 10, 2017 at 5:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

The Brattleboro Arts Committee will meet on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at 4:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

Brattleboro Energy Committee

Monday, July 10th, 2017

5:00 – 7:00 pm

Hanna Cosman Room, Brattleboro Municipal Center

Agenda

A. Agenda review

B. Approval of June 26th minutes and setting next meeting date (5 min.)

C. Officer elections—chair, vice chair, secretary (10 min.)

D. Guest Peter Elwell, Town Manager, to talk about Sustainability Officer research and Town building capital improvement projects and possibly the U.S. Climate Alliance/Mayors National Climate Action Agenda/VT Climate Pledge Coalition question/strategy.

(30 min.)

E. Check-In/Introductions/Announcements—Open Meeting Law training session (10 min.)

F. Brattleboro Climate Accord presents proposal for adoption by BEC with intention to present to Selectboard. (10 min.)

G. Update from DBBEP (10 min.)

H. Mission, Vision, and Work Plan changes/additions (15 min.)

I. Presentation for the August 1st Selectboard meeting (15 min.)

J. Feedback and next meeting date (5 min.)

Brattleboro Town Arts Committee

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 – 4:00PM

Hannah Cosman Room

Agenda

1, Convene meeting with quorum check

2, Elect officers (chair, vice chair, clerk)

3, Review Open Meeting Law

4, Confirm meeting schedule

5, Approve 5/9/17 minutes (new members are allowed to vote on them)

6, Public Participation

7, Set next agenda

8, Other Business

9, Adjourn