"I don't do drugs. I am drugs." - Salvador Dali

User login

Who's online

There are currently 1 user and 31 guests online.

Online users

  • cgrotke

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » News & Information » Town News

Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings


By Not Signed In | Fri, July 14 2017

The Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee will meet on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 5:30pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100

....

Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
5:30 p.m.
Hanna Cosman Meeting Room, Municipal Center
Agenda

1. Call to order/Review agenda.
2. Minutes of May 24, 2017 meeting.
Review of June 21 discussion without a quorum.
3. Act 46 update.
4. Review of 2016 energy audit and implementation.
5. Review of recent actions by the selectboard and town administration.
6. Review of upcoming committee projects and meeting plans.
7. Other business
8. Adjournment.
8. Adjournment.

»

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

Kate O'Connor, Chair

Brandie Starr, Vice Chair

Tim Wessel, Clerk

David Schoales

John Allen

iBrattleboro Poll

The number of friends and family I know personally that are addicted to opioids is

Choices