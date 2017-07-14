Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings

The Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee will meet on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 5:30pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.
Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100
Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
5:30 p.m.
Hanna Cosman Meeting Room, Municipal Center
Agenda
1. Call to order/Review agenda.
2. Minutes of May 24, 2017 meeting.
Review of June 21 discussion without a quorum.
3. Act 46 update.
4. Review of 2016 energy audit and implementation.
5. Review of recent actions by the selectboard and town administration.
6. Review of upcoming committee projects and meeting plans.
7. Other business
8. Adjournment.
