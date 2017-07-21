Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings

The Brattleboro Citizen Police Communications Committee (CPCC) will meet on Monday, July 24, 2017, at 5:30pm in the Brooks Memorial Library meeting room.
Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100
Citizens Police Communications Committee
Agenda for Regular Meeting July 24, 2017
Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room @5:30PM
1. Call to Order and Quorum Check
2. Election of Officers
3. Review of Open Meeting Law
4. Review of Agenda
5. Reading and Approval of Minutes 5/22 & 6/26
6. Review of Compliments/Complaints Received by BPD since last meeting
7. Unfinished Business
a. Discussion of protocol, outreach, new directions of CPCC
8. New Business
9. Public Participation
10. Adjourn