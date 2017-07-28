Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings

By Not Signed In | Fri, July 28 2017

The Brattleboro Energy Committee will meet on Monday, July 31, 2017 at 5:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

Jan Anderson

Executive Secretary

Brattleboro Town Manager's Office

230 Main Street, Suite 208

Brattleboro, VT 05301

(802) 251-8100

Brattleboro Energy Committee

Monday, July 31st, 2017

5:00 - 7:00 pm

Hanna Cosman Room, Brattleboro Municipal Center

Agenda

A. Agenda review

B. Approval of June 26th and July 10th minutes (10 min.)

C. Check-In/Introductions/Announcements (10 min.)

D. Milt reports on U.S. Energy Information Administration (10 min.)

E. Energy Committee report to Selectboard, including: (45 min.)

- Recommendation: passage of climate change resolution.

- Recommendation: support for DBBEP

F. Update on Sustainability Officer/Energy Coordinator research (10 min.)

G. Project/subcommittee reports (10 min.)

1. Energy efficiency, renewable energy and Zero Energy Now

2. Transportation

3. Integrated Energy Systems

4. Energy Data

I. Review of another section of the Work Plan (10 min)

2nd section: Expand renewable energy in municipal facilities and the Brattleboro community

H. Review of our subcommittee structure (10 min.)

J. Feedback and next meeting date/topic/speaker (5 min.)