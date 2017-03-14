"There are always two people in every picture: the photographer and the viewer." - Ansel Adams

Brattleboro Committee Meetings Cancelled Due To Snow


By Not Signed In | Tue, March 14 2017

Due to the weather, the meetings of the Brattleboro Arts Committee and Brattleboro Tree Committee previously scheduled for today are CANCELLED.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
(802) 251-8100

