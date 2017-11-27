Brattleboro Committee Vacancies

By Not Signed In | Mon, November 27 2017

The Town of Brattleboro is looking for citizens to serve on the following committees and boards:

Agricultural Advisory Board

Arts Committee

Citizen Police Communications Committee (CPCC)

Design Review Committee (Alternate)

Development Review Board (Alternate)

Fence Viewer (By statute, must be a legal voter of the Town)

Honor Roll

Inspector of Lumber, Singles & Wood

Planning Commission

Applications and more information about various committees and boards can be found on the Brattleboro website, www.brattleboro.org, or by calling the Town Manager’s office (251-8151). If you are interested in serving on a Brattleboro committee or board, please submit your application on-line, or send an e-mail to the Town Manager’s office – tmsecretary@brattleboro.org, or mail or deliver the application to: Brattleboro Town Manager’s Office, Attn: Committee Vacancy, 230 Main Street, Suite 208, Brattleboro, VT 05301.

The Selectboard will make appointments at meetings in December, 2017, and January, 2018. Applications must be received at least one week in advance of the meeting where appointments will be made.

.

Citizen involvement is important to the vibrancy of our Town. Please consider serving your community.

TOWN OF BRATTLEBORO

Town Manager's Office

230 Main Street

Brattleboro, VT 05301

(802) 251-8151

FAX (802) 257-2322