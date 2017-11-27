"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Town News

Brattleboro Committee Vacancies


By Not Signed In | Mon, November 27 2017

The Town of Brattleboro is looking for citizens to serve on the following committees and boards:

Agricultural Advisory Board
Arts Committee
Citizen Police Communications Committee (CPCC)
Design Review Committee (Alternate)
Development Review Board (Alternate)
Fence Viewer (By statute, must be a legal voter of the Town)
Honor Roll
Inspector of Lumber, Singles & Wood
Planning Commission

Applications and more information about various committees and boards can be found on the Brattleboro website, www.brattleboro.org, or by calling the Town Manager’s office (251-8151). If you are interested in serving on a Brattleboro committee or board, please submit your application on-line, or send an e-mail to the Town Manager’s office – tmsecretary@brattleboro.org, or mail or deliver the application to: Brattleboro Town Manager’s Office, Attn: Committee Vacancy, 230 Main Street, Suite 208, Brattleboro, VT 05301.

The Selectboard will make appointments at meetings in December, 2017, and January, 2018. Applications must be received at least one week in advance of the meeting where appointments will be made.
.
Citizen involvement is important to the vibrancy of our Town. Please consider serving your community.

TOWN OF BRATTLEBORO
Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8151
FAX (802) 257-2322

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

Kate O'Connor, Chair

Brandie Starr, Vice Chair

Tim Wessel, Clerk

David Schoales

John Allen

