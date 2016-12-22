"The two most joyous times of the year are Christmas morning and the end of school." - Alice Cooper

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont

Brattleboro Committee Vacancies


By Not Signed In | Wed, December 21 2016

The Town of Brattleboro is looking for citizens to serve on the following committees and boards:

Agricultural Advisory Board
Arts Committee
Citizen Police Communications Committee (CPCC)
Conservation Commission
Development Review Board
Development Review Board (Alternate)
Energy Committee
Fence Viewers (by statute, must be legal voters of the Town)
Honor Roll
Planning Commission
Senior Solutions Advisory Council
SEVCA Board

Applications and more information about various committees and boards can be found on the Brattleboro website, www.brattleboro.org, or by calling the Town Manager’s office (251-8151). If you are interested in serving on a Brattleboro committee or board, please submit your application on-line, or by e-mail to Town Manager’s office – tmsecretary@brattleboro.org, or by mail/hand-delivery to: Brattleboro Town Manager’s Office, Attn: Committee Vacancy, 230 Main Street, Suite 208, Brattleboro, VT 05301.

The Selectboard will make appointments at its regular meetings starting January 3, 2017. Applications must be received by the Town Manager at least 1 week before the appointments are made.

Citizen involvement is important to the vibrancy of our Town. Please consider serving your community.

Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8151
FAX (802) 257-2322

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

David Gartenstein, Chair

Kate O'Connor, Vice-Chair
David Schoales, Clerk
John Allen
Richard DeGray

