Brattleboro Committee Vacancies

By Not Signed In | Wed, December 21 2016

The Town of Brattleboro is looking for citizens to serve on the following committees and boards:

Agricultural Advisory Board

Arts Committee

Citizen Police Communications Committee (CPCC)

Conservation Commission

Development Review Board

Development Review Board (Alternate)

Energy Committee

Fence Viewers (by statute, must be legal voters of the Town)

Honor Roll

Planning Commission

Senior Solutions Advisory Council

SEVCA Board

Applications and more information about various committees and boards can be found on the Brattleboro website, www.brattleboro.org, or by calling the Town Manager’s office (251-8151). If you are interested in serving on a Brattleboro committee or board, please submit your application on-line, or by e-mail to Town Manager’s office – tmsecretary@brattleboro.org, or by mail/hand-delivery to: Brattleboro Town Manager’s Office, Attn: Committee Vacancy, 230 Main Street, Suite 208, Brattleboro, VT 05301.

The Selectboard will make appointments at its regular meetings starting January 3, 2017. Applications must be received by the Town Manager at least 1 week before the appointments are made.

Citizen involvement is important to the vibrancy of our Town. Please consider serving your community.

Town Manager's Office

230 Main Street

Brattleboro, VT 05301

(802) 251-8151

FAX (802) 257-2322