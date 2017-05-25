Brattleboro Community Justice Center Executive Director Retires

By Not Signed In | Thu, May 25 2017

Brattleboro Community Justice Center, will be retiring in August. Kehnemuyi stepped into the position in August 2015 during a period of significant organizational changes, including new by-laws, a new Memorandum of Understanding with the Town of Brattleboro, and a new Board of Directors. During these organizational changes, Kehnemuyi has overseen the day-to-day operations of the BCJC, providing Restorative Justice programs for the Department of Corrections and the Brattleboro Area community. The BCJC is stronger for his service.

The Board of Directors has begun a search for a new Executive Director to continue and expand the work of the BCJC, which is dedicated to the peaceful resolution of conflict.

The BCJC provides the community with structured opportunities for repairing the harm caused by wrongdoing using Restorative Justice principles and practices. Restorative Justice gives victims a voice and offenders a chance to make amends for the harm they’ve caused.

The BCJC offers Reparative Probation, Justice Alternatives, Prisoner Re-entry, Safe Driving Program, Mediation and other services. The BCJC is supported by the Vermont Department of Corrections with in-kind contributions from the Town of Brattleboro. Learn more about Restorative Justice in Brattleboro at Brattleborocjc.org. View the job opening on the Town of Brattleboro website – www.brattleboro.org (“How May We Help You” > Employment Opportunities).

