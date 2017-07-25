Brattleboro Community Justice Center Names New Executive Director

By Not Signed In | Mon, July 24 2017

Brattleboro – July 24, 2017 The Brattleboro Community Justice Center is pleased to announce the appointment of Mel Motel to become its new Executive Director, following the retirement of Darah Kehnemuyi on August 22, 2017.

Motel brings a wealth of experience both in Restorative Justice practices and executive ability to the BCJC, a community organization dedicated to the peaceful resolution of conflict and repairing relationships. Motel started her career in Brattleboro at the BCJC in 2006 as an Americorps VISTA volunteer, serving as the reentry coordinator for people returning to the community from prison, as a grant writer and as a community educator.

Dedicated to education as an essential means of bringing restorative justice to the general population, Motel founded the Just Schools Project, providing training on restorative justice practices to schools and community organizations throughout New England. She is a licensed high school teacher and has taught courses in restorative justice at the Community College of Vermont.

In addition to her experiences providing direct services, Motel is a consultant, trainer, writer and advocate for restorative practices. She has worked on local, regional and national restorative initiatives.

The Brattleboro Community Justice Center is grant-funded by the Department of Corrections, providing Reparative Parole Panels for people who have committed non-violent offenses and prisoner reentry Circles of Support and Accountability as well as mediation and training services. With just three part-time staff, the BCJC relies on nearly sixty trained volunteers to deliver these programs, which have a proven track record of reducing pressure on the court system, reducing incarceration, and reducing recidivism. The BCJC is currently planning ways to expand its services to help communities resolve conflicts through community circles.

The BCJC, located in the Municipal Center, is one of twenty Community Justice Centers in Vermont. Learn more at Brattleborocjc.org.

Contact: Deborah Lee Luskin, 802 380 1595