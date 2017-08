By Not Signed In | Wed, August 02 2017

All Brattleboro Town Offices, including Brooks Memorial Library, will be closed on Friday, August 4, 2017, from 11:30am to 1:00pm for the annual employees’ picnic.

All emergency services will remain in full operation.

TOWN OF BRATTLEBORO

Town Manager's Office

230 Main Street

Brattleboro, VT 05301

(802) 254-4541

FAX (802) 257-2322