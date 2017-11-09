"The school is the last expenditure upon which America should be willing to economize." - Franklin D. Roosevelt

Brattleboro FY19 Draft Budget


By BrandieS | Tue, November 07 2017

Hello Community Members, here is the Town Manager's Cover memo (attached) summarizing the draft of the FY19 Budget that we will be reviewing tonight. Meeting is at 6:15, and is in the Library!

FY19 Budget Memo.pdf355.03 KB
Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

Kate O'Connor, Chair

Brandie Starr, Vice Chair

Tim Wessel, Clerk

David Schoales

John Allen

