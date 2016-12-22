"The two most joyous times of the year are Christmas morning and the end of school." - Alice Cooper

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont

Brattleboro Holiday Closures


By Not Signed In | Mon, December 19 2016

In observance of the Christmas holiday:

All Brattleboro Town offices will close at 12:00 noon on Friday, December 23, and will be closed through Monday, December 26, 2016, with the exception of emergency services.

Brooks Memorial Library will be open for regular hours on Friday, December 23. It will be closed Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, December 24 through December 26.

Parking is free at all metered spaces and in the pay-and-display lots on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, December 24 through December 26. All other violations will be enforced.

Trash, recycling and composting will be delayed one day all week.

In observance of the New Year holiday:

All Brattleboro Town offices will be open for normal business hours on Friday, December 30. Offices will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2017, with the exception of emergency services.

Brooks Memorial Library will be open for regular hours on Friday, December 30. It will be closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday, December 31, 2016 through January 2, 2017.

Parking is free at all metered spaces and in the pay-and-display lots on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, December 31, 2016 through January 2, 2017. All other violations will be enforced.

Trash, recycling and composting will be delayed one day all week.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * *

For information about the BeeLine Bus, please contact The Current (formerly Connecticut River Transit)
at 802-460-7433.

Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
(802) 251-8100

