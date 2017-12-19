"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

Town News

Brattleboro Holiday Closures


By Not Signed In | Mon, December 18 2017

In observance of the Christmas holiday:

Brattleboro Town offices will close at 12:00 noon on Friday, December 22, and will be closed through Monday, December 25, 2017, with the exception of emergency services.

Brooks Memorial Library will be open for regular hours on Friday, December 22. It will close at 12:00 noon on Saturday, December 23, and will remain closed through Monday, December 25, 2017.

All Recreation & Parks programs scheduled after 1:30pm on Friday, December 22 will be held as scheduled. The Nelson Withington Skating Facility will be closed on Sunday and Monday, December 24 and 25.

Parking is free at all metered spaces and in the pay-and-display lots on Monday, December 25. All other violations will be enforced.

Trash, recycling and composting will NOT be picked up on Monday, December 25. All collections will be delayed one day all week.

In observance of the New Year holiday:

All Brattleboro Town offices will be open for normal business hours on Friday, December 29. Offices will be closed on Monday, January 1, 2018, with the exception of emergency services.

Brooks Memorial Library will be open for regular hours on Friday and Saturday, December 29 and 30. It will be closed on Monday, January 1, 2018.

The Nelson Withington Skating Facility will be open normal hours for the weekend and holiday.

Parking is free at all metered spaces and in the pay-and-display lots on Monday, January 1, 2018. All other violations will be enforced.

Trash, recycling and composting will NOT be picked up on Monday, January 1, 2018. All collections will be delayed one day all week.

For information about the BeeLine Bus, please contact The Current (formerly Connecticut River Transit)
at 802-460-7433.

Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

Kate O'Connor, Chair

Brandie Starr, Vice Chair

Tim Wessel, Clerk

David Schoales

John Allen

