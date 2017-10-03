"A dotard's ravings in the hour of death, When the tongue speaks without the sense's guidance." - George William Lovell

Brattleboro Human Services Funding FY19


By Not Signed In | Tue, October 03 2017

The Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Human Services Review Committee is accepting applications for FY19 Human Services Funding. The Application, as well as Instructions and Guidelines, will be posted on the Brattleboro Town website – www.brattleboro.org. The deadline to submit applications to the Brattleboro Town Manager’s Office is Monday, October 30, 2017 at 12:00pm.

The information session regarding human services funding is scheduled on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at 5:00pm in the Hanna Cosman meeting room at the Municipal Center. Applicants are encouraged to attend. For more information regarding the application process, contact Jan Anderson in the Brattleboro Town Manager’s Office at 802-251-8151.

