"I have nothing to say and I am saying it and that is poetry." - John Cage

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Authentically Local

Town News

Brattleboro Labor Day Closings


By Not Signed In | Thu, August 31 2017

In observance of Labor Day, all Town offices will be closed on Monday, September 4, 2017, with the exception of emergency services.

Parking is free at all metered spaces and in the pay-and-display lots on Sunday, September 3, and Monday, September 4. All other violations will be enforced.

Brooks Memorial Library will be closed on Sunday, September 3, and Monday, September 4.

Trash, recycling and composting WILL NOT be picked up on Monday, September 4, 2017. All curbside collections will be delayed by one day all week.

Any questions about the BeeLine Bus should be directed to Southeast Vermont Transit (formerly The Current and Connecticut River Transit) at 802-460-7433 or 888-869-6287.

TOWN OF BRATTLEBORO
Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 254-4541 FAX (802) 257-2322

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

Kate O'Connor, Chair

Brandie Starr, Vice Chair

Tim Wessel, Clerk

David Schoales

John Allen

