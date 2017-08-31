Brattleboro Labor Day Closings

By Not Signed In | Thu, August 31 2017

In observance of Labor Day, all Town offices will be closed on Monday, September 4, 2017, with the exception of emergency services.

Parking is free at all metered spaces and in the pay-and-display lots on Sunday, September 3, and Monday, September 4. All other violations will be enforced.

Brooks Memorial Library will be closed on Sunday, September 3, and Monday, September 4.

Trash, recycling and composting WILL NOT be picked up on Monday, September 4, 2017. All curbside collections will be delayed by one day all week.

Any questions about the BeeLine Bus should be directed to Southeast Vermont Transit (formerly The Current and Connecticut River Transit) at 802-460-7433 or 888-869-6287.

