"To shorten winter, borrow some money due in spring."  - W.J. Vogel

User login

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » News & Information » Town News

Brattleboro Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closings


By Not Signed In | Thu, January 12 2017

In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, all Brattleboro Town offices will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2017, with the exception of emergency services.

Parking is free at all metered spaces and in the pay-and-display lots on Monday, January 16. All other violations will be enforced.

Brooks Memorial Library will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, January 16.

Trash, recycling, and composting will be picked up on the regular schedule. Those services are NOT affected by the holiday.

Any questions about the BeeLine Bus should be directed to The Current (formerly Connecticut River Transit)
1-888-869-6287 or www.crtransit.org.

TOWN OF BRATTLEBORO
Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 254-4541
FAX (802) 257-2322

»

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

David Gartenstein, Chair

Kate O'Connor, Vice-Chair
David Schoales, Clerk
John Allen
Richard DeGray

Upcoming Events

Thu, Jan 12

Fri, Jan 13

Sat, Jan 14

Sun, Jan 15

Mon, Jan 16

Tue, Jan 17

Wed, Jan 18

Thu, Jan 19

Fri, Jan 20

more

iBrattleboro Poll

The best way to make my views known to the Town is definitely

Choices