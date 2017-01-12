Brattleboro Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closings

By Not Signed In | Thu, January 12 2017

In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, all Brattleboro Town offices will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2017, with the exception of emergency services.

Parking is free at all metered spaces and in the pay-and-display lots on Monday, January 16. All other violations will be enforced.

Brooks Memorial Library will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, January 16.

Trash, recycling, and composting will be picked up on the regular schedule. Those services are NOT affected by the holiday.

Any questions about the BeeLine Bus should be directed to The Current (formerly Connecticut River Transit)

1-888-869-6287 or www.crtransit.org.

TOWN OF BRATTLEBORO

Town Manager's Office

230 Main Street

Brattleboro, VT 05301

(802) 254-4541

FAX (802) 257-2322