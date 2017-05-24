Brattleboro Memorial Day Closings

By Not Signed In | Wed, May 24 2017

In observance of Memorial Day, all Brattleboro Town offices will be closed on Monday, May 29, 2017, with the exception of emergency services.

Parking is free at all metered spaces and in the pay-and-display lots on Sunday, May 28 and Monday, May 29, 2017. All other violations will be enforced.

Brooks Memorial Library will be closed on Sunday, May 28 and Monday, May 29, 2017.

Trash, recycling and curbside compost will NOT be picked up on Monday, May 29. All collections for the week will be delayed by one day

TOWN OF BRATTLEBORO

Town Manager's Office

230 Main Street

Brattleboro, VT

05301

(802) 254-4541

FAX (802) 257-2322