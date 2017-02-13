"Nothing so needs reforming as other people's habits." - Mark Twain

2017 Voter Info

Brattleboro Selectboard Candidates Interviews

Town Meeting and RTM Warnings

Election Calendar

User login

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » News & Information » Town News

Brattleboro Monday Night Parking Lot Snow Removal


By Not Signed In | Mon, February 13 2017

The Town of Brattleboro would like to remind everyone that the snow emergency ban is in effect.

Snow and ice will be removed from the parking lots in the downtown area this evening.

Parked vehicles in the downtown parking lots must be removed by 1:00am or they will be towed at the owner’s expense.

If vehicles are going to remain in Town overnight they should park in the Brattleboro Transportation Center. If you use the Transportation Center, do not park in a Reserved Permit space without a permit. Pay and Display is in effect after 9:00 a.m.

Contact the Brattleboro Police Department at 257-7950 for any questions.

Wayne R Stires
Chief Dispatcher
Brattleboro Central Dispatch
802-257-7946 x150

»

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

David Gartenstein, Chair

Kate O'Connor, Vice-Chair
David Schoales, Clerk
John Allen
Richard DeGray

Upcoming Events

Mon, Feb 13

Tue, Feb 14

Wed, Feb 15

Thu, Feb 16

Fri, Feb 17

Sat, Feb 18

Mon, Feb 20

more

iBrattleboro Poll

My favorite thing about winter in Vermont is definitely

Choices