Brattleboro Police-Fire Facilities Building Committee Meeting Agenda

By Not Signed In | Fri, January 27 2017

The Brattleboro Police-Fire Facilities Building Committee will meet on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 4:30pm at the West Brattleboro Fire Station for a site visit and meeting.

Jan Anderson

Executive Secretary

Brattleboro Town Manager's Office

(802) 251-8100

...

Police-Fire Facilities Building Committee

Wednesday, February 1, 2017 – 4:30pm

West Brattleboro Fire Station Site Visit and Meeting

The Committee’s charge, as adopted by the Selectboard on April 5, 2016: Acting in an advisory capacity to the Selectboard and the Town Manager, the Police-Fire Facilities Building Committee will provide financial and technical oversight to the Police-Fire Facilities Capital Improvement Project. That project includes the following 3 components:

(1) reconstruction and expansion of the Central Fire Station, (2) replacement of the West Brattleboro Fire Station, and (3) renovation of 62 Black Mountain Road as the new location of the Police Station.

Committee Members:

Robin Sweetapple, Chair

Steve Phillips, Vice Chair and Clerk

John Allen, Selectboard Liaison

Rhonda Calhoun

Phillip Chapman

Kathy Dowd

David Emery, Sr.

Prudence MacKinney Vacancy

Agenda

A. Call to Order

B. Confirm Meeting was Officially Warned & Quorum is Present

C. Public Participation

D. Approve Minutes – December 14

E. West Brattleboro Fire Station (1) Construction Update (2) Tour

F. Central Fire Station - Construction Update

G. Police Station - Construction Update

H. Overall Update on Schedule and Budget

I. Next Meeting Date, Time, and Place

J. Adjourn