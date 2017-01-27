"You do not lead by hitting people over the head. That's assault, not leadership." - Dwight D. Eisenhower

Town News

Brattleboro Police-Fire Facilities Building Committee Meeting Agenda


By Not Signed In | Fri, January 27 2017

The Brattleboro Police-Fire Facilities Building Committee will meet on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 4:30pm at the West Brattleboro Fire Station for a site visit and meeting.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
(802) 251-8100

...

Police-Fire Facilities Building Committee
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 – 4:30pm
West Brattleboro Fire Station Site Visit and Meeting

The Committee’s charge, as adopted by the Selectboard on April 5, 2016: Acting in an advisory capacity to the Selectboard and the Town Manager, the Police-Fire Facilities Building Committee will provide financial and technical oversight to the Police-Fire Facilities Capital Improvement Project. That project includes the following 3 components:

(1) reconstruction and expansion of the Central Fire Station, (2) replacement of the West Brattleboro Fire Station, and (3) renovation of 62 Black Mountain Road as the new location of the Police Station.

Committee Members:
Robin Sweetapple, Chair
Steve Phillips, Vice Chair and Clerk
John Allen, Selectboard Liaison
Rhonda Calhoun
Phillip Chapman
Kathy Dowd
David Emery, Sr.
Prudence MacKinney Vacancy

Agenda

A. Call to Order
B. Confirm Meeting was Officially Warned & Quorum is Present
C. Public Participation
D. Approve Minutes – December 14
E. West Brattleboro Fire Station (1) Construction Update (2) Tour
F. Central Fire Station - Construction Update
G. Police Station - Construction Update
H. Overall Update on Schedule and Budget
I. Next Meeting Date, Time, and Place
J. Adjourn

Submitted by cgrotke on January 27, 2017 - 11:27am. #

One down...

An official meeting in the new West B Fire station, with a tour! Almost there with this one.

 

