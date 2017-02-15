Brattleboro Presidents Day Closings

By Not Signed In | Wed, February 15 2017

In observance of Presidents’ Day, all Brattleboro Town offices will be closed on Monday, February 20, 2017, with the exception of emergency services.

Parking is free at all metered spaces and in the pay-and-display lots on Sunday and Monday, February 19 and February 20. All other violations will be enforced.

Brooks Memorial Library will be closed on Sunday and Monday, February 19 and February 20, 2017.

Trash, recycling, and composting are NOT affected by the holiday. Collections will take place on the normal schedule

Jan Anderson

Executive Secretary

Brattleboro Town Manager's Office

(802) 251-8100