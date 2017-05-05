"To be able to ask a question clearly is two-thirds of the way to getting it answered." - John Ruskin

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 32 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » News & Information » Town News

Brattleboro Property Taxes, Utilities Due May 15


By Not Signed In | Fri, May 05 2017

The fourth installment of the 2016 Real Estate and Personal Property Taxes will be due on May 15, 2017 by 5:00 PM. Payments made after May 15, 2017 will have an additional 1% interest, as well as an 8% penalty added to the unpaid balance.

The utility billing is also due on May 15, 2017 by 5:00 PM. Payments made after May 15, 2017 will have an additional 1% interest, as well as an 8% penalty added to the unpaid balance.

Payments can be mailed to the Town of Brattleboro, 230 Main Street, Suite 111, Brattleboro VT 05301. An official postmark of May 15, 2017 will be considered as an on time payment. Please include the quarterly payment stub to ensure your payment is applied properly. Payments slipped in the mail slot after hours on the due date will not be considered on time. Electronic Bank Checks must be received in the office by the due date. Checks dated for the due date, but received after the due date will not be considered an on time payment. Please check with your bank for payment schedule.

Also, you may choose to make your payments via a credit card or debit card on the internet at www.brattleboro.org. Click on “bill pay” at the bottom of the home page. There is a fee for this service. We CANNOT accept credit /debit card payments at the office or by telephone.

If you choose to pay in person the Treasurer’s Office hours are Monday thru Friday, 8:30 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. in Room 111 of the Municipal Building.

=====

Thanks for announcing the above.

Debbie Desrosiers
Assistant Treasurer
Town of Brattleboro
230 Main St Ste 111
Brattleboro VT 05301
(802) 251-8124

»

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

Kate O'Connor, Chair

Brandie Starr, Vice Chair

Tim Wessel, Clerk

David Schoales

John Allen

iBrattleboro Poll

I watch BCTV

Choices