Brattleboro Real Estate and Personal Property Taxes Due


By Not Signed In | Fri, July 14 2017

Notice to Taxpayers

The taxpayers of the Town of Brattleboro are hereby notified and warned that Real Estate and Personal Property Taxes assessed upon the Grand List of 2017 are now due and payable to the Town Treasurer at the Treasurer’s Office in the Brattleboro Municipal Center, 230 Main Street, Suite 111, Brattleboro, Vermont, in four equal installments as follows:

1st Installment due August 15, 2017

2nd Installment due November 15, 2017

3rd Installment due February 15, 2018

4th Installment due May 15, 2018

You are further notified that Real Estate and Personal Property tax will be charged interest at the rate of 1% per month on any overdue payment of tax installment, together with any other charged provided by law.

You are further notified that any Real Estate and Personal Property Tax remaining unpaid at 5:00 p.m., May 15, 2017, will be charged an 8% penalty together with any other charges provided by law.

In the event of a default in the payment of any one installment, the entire amount then due under such tax becomes at once payable, and a tax lien may be filed with the Town Clerk against any personal property upon which there are overdue taxes unpaid in whole or in part.

Peter Elwell

Collector of Taxes

Brattleboro, Vermont

