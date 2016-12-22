Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee Meeting Agenda

The Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee will meet on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 5:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.
Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
(802) 251-8100
...
Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 -- 5:00 p.m.
Hanna Cosman Meeting Room, Municipal Center
Agenda
1. Call to Order.
2. Review agenda.
3. Review and approve minutes from December 14, 2016.
4. Discussion of school budget matters and Act 46 with David Schoales
5. Review of letter to RTM members about FY 2018 selectboard budget hear-ings.
6. Review/update of allocated tasks and timelines.
7. Adjournment.