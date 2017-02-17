Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee Meeting Agenda

The Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee will meet on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 5:00pm in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.
Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
(802) 251-8100
Agenda
1. Call to Order.
2. Review agenda.
3. Review and approve minutes from February 8, 2017.
4. Review and approve reports to RTM
Town school budget
Municipal budget
Board compensation
5. Review timelines.
6. Other business
7. Adjournment.