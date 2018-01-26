"It's about time that governments feared the people instead of the other way around." - Henry Rollins

User login

Who's online

There are currently 1 user and 43 guests online.

Online users

  • cgrotke

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » News & Information » Town News

Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee Meeting Agenda


By Not Signed In | Fri, January 26 2018

The Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee will meet on Thursday, February 1, 2018 at 5:30pm in the Tyler Conference Room at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100

...

Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee
Meeting Announcement and Agenda
Tyler Conference Room, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
Thursday, February 1, 2018
5:30 p.m.
Agenda

Call to order/Review agenda.
Minutes of January 18 meeting.
Budget process reviews
Municipal budget - update
Brattleboro Town School District budget - draft report
BUHS budget - draft report
Review work flow and meeting dates.
Report from the RTM Human Services Review Committee
Other business.
Adjournment.

»

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

Kate O'Connor, Chair

Brandie Starr, Vice Chair

Tim Wessel, Clerk

David Schoales

John Allen

Upcoming Events

Fri, Jan 26

Sat, Jan 27

Mon, Jan 29

Tue, Jan 30

Wed, Jan 31

Fri, Feb 2

Sat, Feb 3

more

iBrattleboro Poll

With my current income, I could probably afford a total (town + school) tax increase of about

Choices