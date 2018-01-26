Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee Meeting Agenda

The Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee will meet on Thursday, February 1, 2018 at 5:30pm in the Tyler Conference Room at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.
Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee
Meeting Announcement and Agenda
Tyler Conference Room, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
Thursday, February 1, 2018
5:30 p.m.
Agenda
Call to order/Review agenda.
Minutes of January 18 meeting.
Budget process reviews
Municipal budget - update
Brattleboro Town School District budget - draft report
BUHS budget - draft report
Review work flow and meeting dates.
Report from the RTM Human Services Review Committee
Other business.
Adjournment.