Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee Meeting Agenda

The Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee will meet on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at 5:30pm in the Brew Barry Conference Room #2 at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.
Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100
Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee
Meeting Announcement and Agenda
Brew Barry Conference Room #2, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
Wednesday, February 21, 2018
5:30 p.m.
Agenda
Call to order/Review agenda.
Minutes of February 15 meeting.
Budget process reviews
Municipal budget - draft report
Brattleboro Town School District budget - draft report
Review work flow and meeting dates.
Other business.
Adjournment.