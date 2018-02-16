"Home is a place you grow up wanting to leave, and grow old wanting to get back to." - John Ed Pearce

User login

Who's online

There are currently 1 user and 38 guests online.

Online users

  • cgrotke

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » News & Information » Town News

Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee Meeting Agenda


By Not Signed In | Fri, February 16 2018

The Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee will meet on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at 5:30pm in the Brew Barry Conference Room #2 at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100

...

Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee
Meeting Announcement and Agenda
Brew Barry Conference Room #2, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
Wednesday, February 21, 2018
5:30 p.m.
Agenda

Call to order/Review agenda.
Minutes of February 15 meeting.
Budget process reviews
Municipal budget - draft report
Brattleboro Town School District budget - draft report
Review work flow and meeting dates.
Other business.
Adjournment.

»

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

Kate O'Connor, Chair

Brandie Starr, Vice Chair

Tim Wessel, Clerk

David Schoales

John Allen

iBrattleboro Poll

The place I live is

Choices