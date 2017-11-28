"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Human Services Review Committee Second Revised Warning


By Not Signed In | Tue, November 28 2017

The Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Human Services Review Committee CHANGED THE START TIME of its meeting on Thursday, November 30, 2017 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm AND THE LOCATION OF THE MEETING. The Committee will meet at the Winston Prouty Campus (formerly Austine School), 209 Austine Drive, Holton Hall, 2nd Floor, on Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 7:00pm. It is anticipated that the committee will enter into executive session at 7:05pm to discuss agencies’ financial records exempt from the access to public records. (See REVISED2 agenda)

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100

...

Human Services Review Committee
November 30, 2017
Regular Meeting – 7:00pm
Executive Session – 7:05pm
Winston Prouty Campus, Holton Hall, 2nd Floor
209 Austine Drive, Brattleboro
SECOND REVISED Agenda

(1) Convene meeting
(2) Review and approve minutes – September 18, 2017 and November 21, 2017
(3) Public Participation
(4) Enter Executive Session - discuss agencies’ financial records exempt from the access to public records
(5) Reconvene
(6) Adjourn

