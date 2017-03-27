Brattleboro School Bond Issue Results

By Not Signed In | Mon, March 27 2017

"Article 4: Shall general obligation bonds or notes of the Brattleboro Town School District in an amount not to exceed Three Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($350,000), subject to reduction from future state and federal grants-in-aid and the application of future reserves, payable over a term not to exceed ten (10) years, be issued for the purpose of making heating system improvements to the Green Street School, the estimated cost of such improvements being Nine Hundred Forty-Six Thousand Dollars ($946,000)? This article shall be voted upon by Australian ballot."

Yes = 114

No = 6

Thank you,

Hilary Francis

Brattleboro Town Clerk

230 Main Street, Suite 108

Brattleboro. VT 05301

hfrancis@brattleboro.org

ph 802-251-8129

fax 802-257-2312