"A man must consider what a rich realm he abdicates when he becomes a conformist." - Ralph Waldo Emerson

User login

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » News & Information » Town News

Brattleboro School Bond Issue Results


By Not Signed In | Mon, March 27 2017

"Article 4: Shall general obligation bonds or notes of the Brattleboro Town School District in an amount not to exceed Three Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($350,000), subject to reduction from future state and federal grants-in-aid and the application of future reserves, payable over a term not to exceed ten (10) years, be issued for the purpose of making heating system improvements to the Green Street School, the estimated cost of such improvements being Nine Hundred Forty-Six Thousand Dollars ($946,000)? This article shall be voted upon by Australian ballot."  

Yes = 114
No = 6

Thank you,

Hilary Francis
Brattleboro Town Clerk
230 Main Street, Suite 108
Brattleboro. VT 05301

hfrancis@brattleboro.org
ph 802-251-8129
fax 802-257-2312

»

Contact the Brattleboro Selectboard

David Gartenstein, Chair

Kate O'Connor, Vice-Chair
David Schoales, Clerk
John Allen
Richard DeGray

Upcoming Events

Mon, Mar 27

Tue, Mar 28

Wed, Mar 29

Thu, Mar 30

Fri, Mar 31

Sat, Apr 1

Sun, Apr 2

Mon, Apr 3

more

iBrattleboro Poll

At my core, I'm mostly a

Choices