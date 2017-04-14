Brattleboro Selectboard Agenda and Notes - April 18, 2017

By cgrotke | Fri, April 14 2017

Indigenous Peoples' Day will be officially proclaimed by the Brattleboro Selectboard at their next regular meeting at the Municipal Center on Main Street.

The board will discuss Town Staff diversity, give loans, apply for grants, review new police and fire purchases, and buy a pumper-rescue vehicle, a hydraulic hammer, and a water slide. They will also take up internal business again, such as review of their Rules of Conduct and the Comprehensive Review of Town Operations.

All this and more, and you can participate by attending in person.

The Brattleboro Selectboard will meet on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center. It is anticipated that the Board will enter into executive session at 5:15pm to discuss contracts and labor relations agreements with employees, and reconvene the business meeting at 6:15pm.

ASL interpreters will be available for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community members.

Jan Anderson

Executive Secretary

Brattleboro Town Manager's Office

(802) 251-8100

BRATTLEBORO SELECTBOARD

TUESDAY, APRIL 18, 2017

SELECTBOARD MEETING ROOM, MUNICIPAL CENTER

EXECUTIVE SESSION – 5:15PM

REGULAR MEETING - 6:15PM

AGENDA

1. CONVENE REGULAR MEETING

2. APPROVE MINUTES – April 4

3. CHAIR’S REMARKS

4. MANAGER’S COMMENTS

5. SELECTBOARD COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

6. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION

7. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS

A. First Class Liquor License Renewal – McNeill’s Brewery

B. Second Class Liquor License Renewal – Avenue Grocery

8. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS

A. Award Bid for Hydraulic Hammer

9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Police-Fire Facilities Project – Update (i) Update on Construction at Central Fire Station and Police Department (ii) Review of Project Finances (iii) Request for Funding for Radio Communications and Station Alerting Package at Central Fire Station

10. NEW BUSINESS

A. Indigenous Peoples’ Day

B. Financial Report – Monthly Financial Report, March

C. Financial Management Questionnaire and Internal Controls Checklist – Annual Review

D. First Annual Update of Comprehensive Review of Town Operations (CRTO) and Discussion of Selectboard Goals for 2017-2018

E. Award Bid for Water Slide at Living Memorial Park – Recreation & Parks Department

F. Bradley House CDBG/VCDP Implementation Grant (i) Adopt Grant Agreement Resolution (ii) Authorize Town Manager to Execute Subgrant Agreement

G. Approve Small Business Assistance Program (SBAP) Loan – Whetstone Station Associates

H. Dispatch Schedule Change –

Memorandum of Understanding to Amend the Collective Bargaining Agreement

I. Fire Department’s Rescue/Pumper Truck – Request to Utilize Houston-Galveston Area Council (HGAC) Group Contract Purchasing Program

J. Rescue, Inc. Annual Contract

K. Rules for Conduct of Meetings and Hearings – Discussion and Possible Approval

L. Diversification of Town Staff – Discussion

M. July 2017 Meeting Schedule – Proposal to Meet on July 11 and not on July 4 or 18

11. CORRESPONDENCE/FYI

A. Warrants

B. Department Monthly Reports

12. MEETINGS

See enclosed Town Calendar

13. ADJOURNMENT

MEMORANDUM

To: Selectboard

From: Peter B. Elwell, Town Manager

Re: Administrative Report

Date: April 14, 2017

The following will summarize the proposed motions for the Selectboard meeting on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. The Board will meet in executive session at 5:15pm to discuss contracts and labor relations agreements with employees. The Board will reconvene the business meeting at 6:15pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room.

7. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS

A. First Class Liquor License Renewal – McNeill’s Brewery The Board is asked to approve the renewal of a First Class Liquor License for McNeill’s Brewery located at 90 Elliot Street.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE RENEWAL OF A FIRST CLASS LIQUOR LICENSE FOR MCNEILL’S BREWERY LOCATED AT 90 ELLIOT STREET.

B. Second Class Liquor License Renewal – Avenue Grocery The Board is asked to approve the renewal of a Second Class Liquor License for Avenue Grocery located at 82 Western Avenue. The Board recently approved the issuance of a liquor license when ownership of the store changed hands on April 1. That license will expire on April 30 and the new owners request a renewal of the license for the year 2017-2018.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE RENEWAL OF A SECOND CLASS LIQUOR LICENSE FOR AVENUE GROCERY LOCATED AT 82 WESTERN AVENUE.

8. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS

A. Award Bid for Hydraulic Hammer The Board is asked to award the bid for a hydraulic hammer for the Department of Public Works’ Utilities Division to Milton Cat, of Milton, Massachusetts, in the amount

of $23,950. The bid is the second lowest that was received. It is recommended because the low bid did not meet bid specifications, as set forth in the memorandum dated April 13, 2017, from Public Works Director Steve Barrett.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO AWARD THE BID FOR A HYDRAULIC HAMMER TO MILTON CAT IN THE AMOUNT OF $23,950.

9.UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A.Police-Fire Facilities Project–Update

(i)Update on Construction at Central Fire Station and Police Department

(ii) Review of Project Finances

(iii) Request for Funding for Radio Communicationsand Station Alerting Package at Central Fire Station

Town Manager Elwell will provide the Board with an update on construction progress at the Central Fire Station and 62 Black Mountain Road, as set forth in his memorandum dated April14, 2017.The financial portion of his written report lists administratively approved project expenses and provides an overall summary of the project budget, expenses to date, and funds that have been committed but not yet spent. The Board is also asked to approve an allocation of funding for radio communications and a station alerting system at the Central Fire Station in the total amountof $87,942.05 and a partial roof replacement at 62 Black Mountain Road in the amount of $69,000.

POTENTIAL MOTION:TOAUTHORIZE THE TOWN MANAGER AND THE PROJECT TEAM TO PROCEED WITH THE FOLLOWING:

1.PURCHASE AND INSTALLATION OF COMMUNICATIONS EQUIPMENT AT THE CENTRAL FIRE STATION IN THE AMOUNT OF $51,248.

2.PURCHASE AND INSTALLATION OF A STATION ALERTING SYSTEM AT THE CENTRAL FIRE STATION IN THE AMOUNT OF $36,694.05.

3.REPLACEMENT OF A PORTION OF THE ROOF AT 62 BLACK MOUNTAIN ROAD IN THE AMOUNT OF $69,000.



10.NEW BUSINESS

A. Indigenous Peoples’ Day The Board is asked to approve a Resolution proclaiming that the second Monday in October of each year shall be named “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” in Brattleboro, as unanimously approved by Representative Town Meeting on March 25, 2017.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE A RESOLUTION FOR PROCLAIMING THAT THE SECOND MONDAY IN OCTOBER OF EACH YEAR SHALL BE NAMED “INDIGENOUS PEOPLES’ DAY” IN THE TOWN OF BRATTLEBORO.

B. Financial Report–Monthly Financial Report, March. Finance Director John O’Connor will present the March,2017 financial report.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.

C. Financial Management Questionnaire and Internal Controls Checklist – Annual Review The Board is asked to acknowledge receipt of(1) the Financial Management Questionnaire–Towns and Cities; and (2)the Municipal Checklist for Internal Control –Part 1, Cash Controls, and to authorize the Chair to sign the documents acknowledging receipt by the Board.

POTENTIAL MOTION:TO AUTHORIZE THE CHAIR TO SIGN THE FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT QUESTIONNAIRE–TOWNS AND CITIES, AND THE MUNICIPAL CHECKLIST FOR INTERNAL CONTROL – PART 1, CASH CONTROLS, TO ACKNOWLEDG ERECEIPT BY THE BOARD.

D. First Annual Update of Comprehensive Review of Town Operations (CRTO) and Discussion of Selectboard Goals for 2017-2018 Town Manager Elwell will provide the Board with the first annual update of the Comprehensive Review of Town Operations (CRTO). The Board is asked to approve the updated CRTO. The Board is also asked to discuss, and possibly approve, its goals for 2017-2018. Town Manager Elwell provided copies of the Board’s 2016-2017 goals, with annotations to indicate the degree to which each goal was achieved, and a list of proposed goals for 2017-2018.

POTENTIAL MOTION #1: TO APPROVE THE UPDATED COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF TOWN OPERATIONS, AS PRESENTED.

POTENTIAL MOTION #2: TO APPROVE THE LIST OF SELECTBOARD GOALS FOR 2017-2018, AS PRESENTED.

E. Award Bid for Water Slide at Living Memorial Park – Recreation & Parks Department The Board is asked to award a bid for the replacement of the water slide at Living Memorial Park to Recreonics, Inc., of Louisville, Kentucky, in the amount of $20,041.03, as requested in the memorandum dated April 12, 2017, from Recreation & Parks Director Carol Lolatte.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO AWARD A BID FOR THE REPLACEMENT OF THE WATER SLIDE AT LIVING MEMORIAL PARK TO RECREONICS, INC., IN THE AMOUNT OF $20,041.03.

F. Bradley House CDBG/VCDP Implementation Grant (i) Adopt Grant Agreement Resolution (ii) Authorize Town Manager to Execute Subgrant Agreement

The Board is asked to adopt the grant agreement resolution for accepting a Vermont Community Development Program (VCDP) Implementation Grant in the amount of $450,000 to support the Bradley House Redevelopment Project, and to authorize the Town Manager to execute the Subgrant Agreement between the Town of Brattleboro and Bradley House, as set forth in the memorandum dated April 10, 2017, from Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO ADOPT THE GRANT AGREEMENT RESOLUTION FOR ACCEPTING A VERMONT COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM (VCDP) IMPLEMENTATION GRANT IN THE AMOUNT OF $450,000 TO SUPPORT THE BRADLEY HOUSE REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT, AND TO AUTHORIZE THE TOWN MANAGER TO EXECUTE THE SUBGRANT AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE TOWN OF BRATTLEBORO AND BRADLEY HOUSE.

G. Approve Small Business Assistance Program (SBAP) Loan –Whetstone Station Associates The Board is asked to approve the SBAP loan for Whetstone Station Associates, LLC, in the amount of $70,000, for 7 years, at an interest rate of 3.25%, to purchase a food truck and equipment, and make technology improvements for the Whetstone Station Restaurant and Brewery.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE SMALL BUSINESS ASSISTANCE PROGRAM LOAN FOR WHETSTONE STATION ASSOCIATES, LLC, IN THE AMOUNT OF $70,000, FOR 7 YEARS, AT AN INTEREST RATE OF 3.25%.

H. Dispatch Schedule Change –Memorandum of Understanding to Amend the Collective Bargaining Agreement The Board is asked to approve the Memorandum of Understanding between the Brattleboro Police Association and the Town of Brattleboro amending the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the parties, dated January 1, 2016, in order to implement a schedule change to the Central Dispatch Unit, as set forth in the memorandum dated April 12, 2017, from Town Manager Elwell.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING BETWEEN THE BRATTLEBORO POLICE ASSOCIATION AND THE TOWN OF BRATTLEBORO AMENDING THE COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE PARTIES, DATED JANUARY 1, 2016, IN ORDER TO IMPLEMENT A SCHEDULE CHANGE TO THE CENTRAL DISPATCH UNIT.

I. Fire Department’s Rescue/Pumper Truck – Request to Utilize Houston-Galveston Area Council (HGAC) Group Contract Purchasing Program The Board is asked to approve using the Houston-Galveston Area Council (HGAC) Buy Program for the purchase of the new Rescue/Pumper for the Fire Department. The Board previously approved sufficient funding for the purchase of this equipment and the cash purchase was approved by Representative Town Meeting on March 25, 2017, as set forth in the memorandum dated March 31, 2017, from Fire Chief Michael Bucossi. The HGAC Buy Program is a similar process to the Vermont State Bid Process often utilized by the Town and other municipalities.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE USE OF THE HOUSTON-GALVESTON AREA COUNCIL (HGAC) BUY PROGRAM FOR PURCHASE OF THE NEW RESCUE/PUMPER FOR THE FIRE DEPARTMENT.

J. Rescue, Inc. Annual Contract The Board is asked to authorize the Town Manager to execute the Town’s agreement with Rescue Inc. for 2017-2018, as set forth in the memorandum dated April 12, 2017, from Town Manager Elwell.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO AUTHORIZE THE TOWN MANAGER TO EXECUTE THE TOWN’S AGREEMENT WITH RESCUE INC. FOR 2017-2018.

K. Rules for Conduct of Meetings and Hearings – Discussion and Possible Approval At the April 4 Selectboard meeting, the Board discussed possible revisions to the Rules for Conduct of Meetings and Hearings (“Rules”). The proposed revisions are included in the Rules provided in the back-up materials. The Board is asked to continue discussion of the Rules and possibly approve them, as presented.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE MODIFIED RULES FOR CONDUCT OF MEETINGS AND HEARINGS, AS PRESENTED.

L. Diversification of Town Staff – Discussion In response to a question that was raised at one of the candidate forums during the recent Selectboard election campaign, the Board will consider the matter of diversity in the Town staff.

NO MOTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.

M. July 2017 Meeting Schedule – Proposal to Meet on July 11 and not on July 4 or 18 The Board’s first meeting in July falls on the Fourth of July holiday. Staff proposes that the Board cancel the July 4 and July 18 meetings and meet only one time in July on July 11, 2017, as set forth in the memorandum dated April 12, 2017, from Town Manager Elwell.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO CANCEL THE JULY 4 AND JULY 18 SELECTBOARD MEETINGS AND TO SCHEDULE A SELECTBOARD MEETING FOR JULY 11, 2017.