Brattleboro Selectboard Agenda and Notes - April 4, 2017

By cgrotke | Fri, March 31 2017

The first official meeting of the new incarnation of the Brattleboro Selectboard will be held Tuesday evening at the Municipal Center. They have a full agenda.

There will be grant applications (skatepark!) and letters to approve, a pick-up truck will be bought, committee members appointed, and a discussion of Town Meeting and Representative Town Meeting matters will occur. They will appoint an Energy Coordinator.

The board will also set goals, learn rules, and find out about facilities being built and changes to the Comprehensive Review of Town Operations. Other matters not on the agenda can be brought up during Public Participation. Attend and participate!

....

The Brattleboro Selectboard will meet on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at 6:15pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center. ASL interpreters will be available for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community members.

Jan Anderson

Executive Secretary

Brattleboro Town Manager's Office

(802) 251-8100

...

BRATTLEBORO SELECTBOARD

TUESDAY, APRIL 4, 2017

REGULAR MEETING – 6:15PM

AGENDA

1. CONVENE REGULAR MEETING

2. APPROVE MINUTES – March 21 and March 27

3. CHAIR’S REMARKS

4. MANAGER’S COMMENTS

5. SELECTBOARD COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

6. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION

7. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS

A. First Class Liquor License – Cantina Vidorra LLC

8. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS

A. Approve Purchase of Pick-Up Truck - State Contract

9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Police-Fire Facilities Project - Update

10. NEW BUSINESS

A. VCDP Application for Windham and Windsor Housing Trust’s Scattered Site Grant –Public Hearing and Adopt Resolution

B. Cemetery Maintenance Bid Award – Recreation & Parks Department

C. Approve Grant Application – Crosby Gannett Grant for Skatepark, Recreation & Parks Department

D. Ratify Town Manager’s Approval of Small and Inspiring Grant –Vermont Community Foundation Grant for Skatepark, Recreation & Parks

E. Ratify Town Manager’s Letter to World Learning re: Grant Applicationfor Proposed Solar Project

F. Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) Matters (i) Approval of the Annual Financial Plan (ii) Certification of Compliance

G. Town Meeting Follow-Up Matters – Staff Updates and Selectboard Discussion (i) Plastic Bags (ii) Compassionate Cities (iii) Indigenous Peoples’ Day

H. Annual Update of Comprehensive Review of Town Operations and Selectboard Goals –Staff’s Schedule Recommendation and Selectboard Discussion

I. Committee Matters (i) Appoint Energy Coordinator (ii) Appoint Other Committee Members

J. Rules for Conduct – Discussion

K. Annual Selectboard Assignments – Committees and Boards

L. Warrants – Rotation Schedule for Reviewing and Signing

11. CORRESPONDENCE/FYI

A. Warrants

12. MEETINGS

See enclosed Town Calendar

13. ADJOURNMENT

...

MEMORANDUM

To: Selectboard

From: Peter B. Elwell, Town Manager

Re: Administrative Report

Date: March 31, 2017

-------

The following will summarize the proposed motions for the Selectboard meeting on Tuesday,

April 4, 2017, at 6:15pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room.

7. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS

A. First Class Liquor License – Cantina Vidorra LLC The Board is asked to approve a first class liquor license for Cantina Vidorra, LLC, located at 49 Elliot Street (at the entrance to the Harmony Lot).

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE A FIRST CLASS LIQUOR LICENSE FOR CANTINA VIDORRA, LLC, LOCATED AT 49 ELLIOT STREET.

8. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS

Approve Purchase of Pick-Up Truck - State Contract The Board is asked to approve the purchase of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck through the State bid process in the total amount of $26,995, as set forth in the memorandum dated March 31, 2017, from Public Works Director Steve Barrett.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE PURCHASE OF A 2017 CHEVROLET SILVERADO THROUGH THE STATE OF VERMONT CONTRACT IN THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF $26,995.

9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Police-Fire Facilities Project – Update Town Manager Elwell will announce the April 22 ribbon cutting and open house at the West Brattleboro Fire Station and will provide the Board with an update on construction progress at the Central Fire Station and 62 Black Mountain Road, as set forth in his memorandum dated March 30, 2017. The financial portion of his written report lists administratively approved project expenses and provides an overall summary of the project budget, expenses to date, and funds that have been committed but not yet spent.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.

10. NEW BUSINESS

A. VCDP Application for Windham and Windsor Housing Trust’s Scattered Site Grant – Public Hearing and Adopt Resolution The Board is asked to hold a public hearing and adopt the Resolution authorizing the submission of a VCDP Scattered Site Grant in the amount of $715,896 to support Windham & Windsor Housing Trust’s Home Repair Program, Counseling Advocacy, and First Time Home Buyer Services Program, as set forth in the memorandum dated March 23, 2017, from Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO ADOPT THE RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE SUBMISSION OF A VCDP SCATTERED SITE GRANT IN THE AMOUNT OF $715,896 TO SUPPORT WINDHAM & WINDSOR HOUSING TRUST’S HOME REPAIR PROGRAM, COUNSELING ADVOCACY, AND FIRST TIME HOME BUYER SERVICES PROGRAM.

B. Cemetery Maintenance Bid Award – Recreation & Parks Department The Board is asked to award the cemetery seasonal maintenance contract for Prospect Hill Cemetery and Morningside Cemetery to Vermont Road Works, LLC, in the amount of $17,180, as set forth in the memorandum dated March 30, 2017, from Recreation & Parks Director Carol Lolatte.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO AWARD THE CEMETERY SEASONAL MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FOR PROSPECT HILL CEMETERY AND MORNINGSIDE CEMETERY TO VERMONT ROAD WORKS, LLC, IN THE AMOUNT OF $17,180.

C. Approve Grant Application –Crosby Gannett Grant for Skatepark, Recreation & Parks Department The Board is asked to approve an application for a $1,000 grant to help pay for design and construction of the proposed skatepark at Living Memorial Park.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE AN APPLICATION FOR A $1,000 GRANT FROM THE CROSBY GANNETT FUND OF THE VERMONT COMMUNITY FOUNDATION TO HELP PAY FOR DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION OF THE PROPOSED SKATEPARK AT LIVING MEMORIAL PARK.

D. Ratify Town Manager’s Approval of Small and Inspiring Grant –Vermont Community Foundation Grant for Skatepark, Recreation & Parks The Board is asked to ratify the Town Manager’s approval of an application for a $2,500 grant to help pay for design and construction of the proposed skatepark at Living Memorial Park. The Town Manager approved this application prior to Selectboard consideration so that the application could be submitted prior to the grant program’s April 1 deadline.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO RATIFY THE TOWN MANAGER’S APPROVAL OF AN APPLICATION FOR A $2,500 SMALL AND INSPIRING GRANT FROM THE VERMONT COMMUNITY FOUNDATION TO HELP PAY FOR DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION OF THE PROPOSED SKATEPARK AT LIVING MEMORIAL PARK.

E. Ratify Town Manager’s Letter to World Learning re: Grant Application for Proposed Solar Project The Board is asked to approve a letter stating a finding of “not inconsistent with the Town Plan” for a solar project grant application being submitted by World Learning, as set forth in the memorandum dated March 30, 2017, from Town Manager Elwell.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE A LETTER STATING A FINDING OF “NOT INCONSISTENT WITH THE TOWN PLAN” FOR A SOLAR PROJECT GRANT APPLICATION SUBMITTED BY WORLD LEARNING, RATIFYING TOWN MANAGER ELWELL’S DECISION TO SEND SUCH A LETTER DATED MARCH 28, AND AUTHORIZING SELECTBOARD CHAIR O’CONNOR TO SIGN AN IDENTICAL LETTER DATED APRIL 4.

F. Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) Matters (i) Approval of the Annual Financial Plan (ii) Certification of Compliance The Board is asked to approve the following forms to maintain maximum possible State funding assistance for the maintenance of Town highways: the Annual Financial Plan for Town Highways form and the Certification of Compliance for Town Road and Bridge Standards and Network Inventory form. More information is provided in two separate memoranda dated March 30, 2017, from Public Works Director Steve Barrett.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL PLAN FOR TOWN HIGHWAYS.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE THE CERTIFICATION OF COMPLIANCE FOR TOWN ROAD AND BRIDGE STANDARDS AND NETWORK INVENTORY.

G. Town Meeting Follow-Up Matters – Staff Updates and Selectboard Discussion (i) Plastic Bags (ii) Compassionate Cities (iii) Indigenous Peoples’ Day Town Manager Elwell will describe the actions staff has taken to date on these matters and will propose how to move forward regarding each, as set forth in his memorandum dated March 30, 2017.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.

H. Annual Update of Comprehensive Review of Town Operations and Selectboard Goals – Staff’s Schedule Recommendation and Selectboard Discussion Town Manager Elwell will propose a schedule for Selectboard consideration and action on these matters, as set forth in his memorandum dated March 30, 2017.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.

I. Committee Matters (i) Appoint Energy Coordinator (ii) Appoint Other Committee Members The Board is asked to nominate and appoint interested individuals to fill the noted vacancies.

POTENTIAL NOMINATION: TOM FRANKS TO SERVE AS THE TOWN’S ENERGY COORDINATOR.

POTENTIAL NOMINATION: KATIE BACHLER AND JOEL KAEMMERLEN TO THE TOWN ARTS COMMITTEE.

POTENTIAL NOMINATION: MARILYN CHIARELLO TO THE CONSERVATION COMMISSION.

POTENTIAL NOMINATION: ROSEANN GRIMES TO THE ENERGY COMMITTEE.

J. Rules for Conduct – Discussion

The Board is asked to discuss its “Rules for Conduct of Meetings and Hearings” and to either re-adopt the document or provide direction to staff regarding what changes the Board wants to make or further consider on April 18.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TBD

K. Annual Selectboard Assignments – Committees and Boards. The Board is asked to approve assignments from among the members of the Board to serve one year terms on the Capital Grant Review Board, the Rental Housing Improvement Program Loan Committee, the Small Business Assistance Program Loan Committee, the Traffic Safety Committee, the Windham Solid Waste Management District Board of Supervisors, and the Police-Fire Facilities Building Committee.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TBD

L. Warrants – Rotation Schedule for Reviewing and Signing The Board is asked to agree on the schedule by which the Board members will share responsibility for individually reviewing and approving warrants (accounts payable and payroll checks) for 2017-2018.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TBD