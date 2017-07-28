Brattleboro Selectboard Agenda and Notes - August 1, 2017

By cgrotke | Fri, July 28 2017

A few midsummer grants and bids will be considered at the next Brattleboro Selectboard meeting, scheduled for Tuesday August 1 at the Municipal Center. (You remember the Selectboard, right?)

The board will also hear from ther Energy Committee regarding a climate action accord and downtown building energy project, will buy a dump truck and street sweeper, and more. You can, as always, bring up other items not on the agenda during public participation.

The Brattleboro Selectboard will meet on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center. It is anticipated that the Board will enter into executive session at 5:45pm to discuss contracts and pending or probable civil litigation, and reconvene the business meeting at 6:15pm. ASL interpreters will be available for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community members.

MEMORANDUM

To: Selectboard

From: Peter B. Elwell, Town Manager

Re: Administrative Report

Date: July 27, 2017

The following will summarize the proposed motions for the Selectboard meeting on Tuesday, August 1, 2017. The Board will meet in executive session at 5:45pm to discuss contracts and pending or probable civil litigation. The Board will reconvene the business meeting at 6:15pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room.

7. LIQUOR COMMISSIONERS

A. First Class Liquor License – World Learning, Inc., d/b/a School for International Training The Board is asked to approve a first class liquor license for World Learning, Inc., d/b/a School for International Training, located at 1 Kipling Road. The school will be taking over food service and alcohol operations as of August 13, 2017, and will no longer utilize a contractual service organization.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE A FIRST CLASS LIQUOR LICENSE FOR WORLD LEARNING, INC., D/B/A SCHOOL FOR INTERNATIONAL TRAINING, LOCATED AT 1 KIPLING ROAD.

B. First Class Liquor License – Papanap, Inc., d/b/a Brattleboro Bowl The Board is asked to approve a first class liquor license for Papanap, Inc., d/b/a Brattleboro Bowl, located at 865 Putney Road. The business is being sold. The transaction will be completed after the new liquor license is issued. The new owners plan to continue to operate the business in a manner similar to how it has been operated by the current owners.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO APPROVE A FIRST CLASS LIQUOR LICENSE FOR PAPANAP, INC., D/B/A BRATTLEBORO BOWL, LOCATED AT 865 PUTNEY ROAD.

8. WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS - None

9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Police-Fire Facilities Project – Update Town Manager Elwell will provide an update on the progress of construction at the Police Station (which is nearing completion) and the Central Fire Station (which is proceeding as planned).

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM.

10. NEW BUSINESS

A. Street Sweeper Bids - Department of Public Works, Highway Department The Board is asked to award the bid for a Johnson Street Sweeper to Delurey Sales & Service of North Hoosick, New York, in the amount of $259,385. The amount budgeted for this equipment is $265,000.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO AWARD THE BID FOR A JOHNSON STREET SWEEPER TO DELUREY SALES & SERVICE IN THE AMOUNT OF $259,385.

B. Dump Truck Bids - Department of Public Works The Board is asked to award the bid for a Dodge Ram 5500 Truck to Goss Dodge Chrysler of Burlington, Vermont, in the amount of $115,425. The amount budgeted for the dump truck is $115,000. While the bid is $425 over the budgeted amount, the amount of savings from the street sweeper will more than offset this overage, as set forth in the memorandum dated July 24, 2017, from Public Works Director Steve Barrett.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO AWARD THE BID FOR A DODGE RAM 5500 TRUCK TO GOSS DODGE CHRYSLER IN THE AMOUNT OF $115,425.

C. Gibson Aiken Center Window Replacement Bids, Recreation & Parks Department The Board is asked to award the bid for Phase 3 of the Gibson Aiken Center Window Replacement Project to Vermont Vinyl of Brattleboro, Vermont, in the amount of $25,520. The amount budgeted for this project is $30,000.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO AWARD THE BID FOR PHASE 3 OF THE GIBSON AIKEN CENTER WINDOW REPLACEMENT PROJECT TO VERMONT VINYL IN THE AMOUNT OF $25,520.

D. Accept and Appropriate Annual Grant for the Brattleboro Community Justice Center The Board is asked to accept and appropriate the Justice Center Grant Amendment in the amount of $150,000 from the Vermont Department of Corrections, as set forth in the memorandum dated July 12, 2017, from Grants Manager Kim Ellison.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO ACCEPT AND APPROPRIATE THE JUSTICE CENTER GRANT AMENDMENT IN THE AMOUNT OF $150,000 FROM THE VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS.

E. Ratify Town Manager’s Approval of a Grant Application for the Fire Department – The Board is asked to ratify the Town Manager’s approval for the Fire Department’s application for a Special Operations Water Safety Capabilities Enhancement Grant in the amount of $3,213.53 from the Vermont Homeland Security Unit to replace aging water rescue equipment, as set forth in the memoranda dated July 14, 2017, from Grants Manager Kim Ellison and Fire Chief Mike Bucossi.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO RATIFY THE TOWN MANAGER’S APPROVAL OF THE FIRE DEPARTMENT’S APPLICATION FOR A SPECIAL OPERATIONS WATER SAFETY CAPABILITIES ENHANCEMENT GRANT IN THE AMOUNT OF $3,213.53 FROM THE VERMONT HOMELAND SECURITY UNIT.

F. Energy Committee – Preliminary Discussion (i) Climate Accord Resolution (ii) Downtown Brattleboro Building Energy Project Members from the Town’s Energy Committee will discuss the work of the committee and introduce the Board to two matters: (1) support of the Paris Climate Accord, and (2) the Downtown Brattleboro Building Energy Program. It is anticipated that the committee will come before the Board in early September for a more in-depth discussion and to request Selectboard action on both matters.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON THIS ITEM AT THIS MEETING.

G. Possible Cancellation of the August 15 Selectboard Meeting The Selectboard will consider whether to hold an August 15 Selectboard meeting consisting primarily of reports from various organizations inside and outside Town government or whether to cancel that meeting and hear those reports during the September 5 Selectboard meeting.

POTENTIAL MOTION: TO CANCEL THE AUGUST 15 SELECTBOARD MEETING.

H. Committee Appointments The Board is asked to appoint one member to the BASIC Committee (Brattleboro Area Skatepark Is Coming) and one alternate to the Development Review Board.

POTENTIAL NOMINATIONS:

• MATTHEW RINK TO THE BASIC COMMITTEE

• DAVID WHITTLE AS AN ALTERNATE ON THE DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM.